Toronto police charged a 25-year-old man from Angus, Ontario, with manslaughter following the fatal shooting of Iman Khawane. This marks the second arrest in the June incident.

Toronto Police have made a second arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of Iman Khawane that occurred in downtown Toronto earlier this year. The arrest underscores the ongoing investigation into the violent incident that claimed the life of a 31-year-old woman in late June.

Charges Brought Against New Suspect

A 25-year-old man from Angus, Ontario, was formally charged on Wednesday with manslaughter and careless storage of a firearm. Police confirmed these charges in a news release issued on Thursday, November 26, 2026. This legal action represents the second time suspects have been apprehended in relation to the death of Khawane.

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The charges follow the death of Iman Khawane, who was found shot in an apartment unit located near the intersection of Jarvis Street and Dundas Street East. The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital after being treated for her injuries. The addition of these specific charges indicates that police believe the accused was involved in the incident and potentially mismanaged a weapon used in the crime.

Details of the Fatal Shooting

The incident began on the morning of June 20, 2026, when police received a call to the apartment unit. Officers arrived at the scene at approximately 9:30 a.m. and discovered Khawane inside the residence. Emergency paramedics were immediately dispatched to the location to provide medical assistance to the victim.

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Despite the rapid response by emergency services, Khawane was transported to a nearby hospital where she was subsequently pronounced dead. The circumstances surrounding her death were treated as a homicide from the outset. The location of the shooting, a residential building in a densely populated downtown area, has remained a focal point for the police investigation throughout the past several months.

Connection to Previous Arrest

Police have established that the victim and the first accused individual knew each other personally. The first suspect, a 25-year-old man from New Tecumseth, Ontario, was arrested shortly after the shooting occurred. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether Iman Khawane had any prior relationship with the second suspect, the man from Angus. The distinction between the two suspects highlights the complexity of the investigation. Detectives are working to piece together the timeline of events and the relationships between all individuals involved to build a comprehensive case for the Crown.

Public Appeal for Information

With two individuals now in custody and facing serious criminal charges, police are still urging the public to come forward with any relevant information. Investigators recognize that community members may have seen or heard suspicious activity in the Jarvis Street and Dundas Street East area on the morning of June 20.

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Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact Toronto Police immediately. The investigation remains active, and authorities are committed to ensuring all facts are brought to light to support the prosecution of those responsible. The case continues to draw attention due to the violent nature of the crime in a residential zone.