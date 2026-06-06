At the St Petersburg Economic Forum Rosneft chief Igor Sechin said the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz benefits American oil companies, risks expanding to other key passages and highlights weakening of OPEC plus after the UAE exit, calling for massive investment to offset Russia s production drop

Rosneft chief executive Igor Sechin addressed the recent closure of the Strait of Hormuz at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 6, 2026.

He argued that the disruption, which followed a series of escalations that saw the United States and Israel strike Iranian targets and the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has produced a cascade of effects far beyond the immediate region. The strait, a vital artery for roughly one fifth of the world s oil supply and a conduit for essential commodities such as fertilisers, was blocked by Iranian forces in response to a U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Sechin warned that the move has sent crude prices to multi year highs, stoked inflation on a global scale and dampened economic growth in many countries. While the original intent was to pressure Tehran, he said the strategic miscalculation has backfired, creating an environment in which American energy firms enjoy a non competitive advantage and the ability to secure high cost supplies at the expense of other market participants.

He emphasised that the United States appears to be using the crisis to reshape the fundamental contours of the global energy market to align with its own interests, a development that threatens the stability of the entire sector. Sechin also raised concerns that the closure of the Hormuz corridor could set a precedent for future disruptions in other key passages such as the Strait of Malacca, the Bab al Mandeb and the Strait of Gibraltar, increasing the risk of broader supply chain shocks.

In addition to the geopolitical analysis, Sechin turned his attention to the internal dynamics of the OPEC plus alliance. He noted that the recent withdrawal of the United Arab Emirates, combined with earlier exits by Qatar and other members, has eroded the group s production potential. According to his figures, the alliance s output has fallen from fifty eight million barrels per day a decade ago to thirty seven million barrels per day today.

While he acknowledged that most major OPEC plus participants have increased output since the 2016 agreement, he pointed out that Russia s own production has dropped by one point five million barrels per day, a decline of fifteen percent. To compensate for this shortfall, Sechin called for a massive injection of capital, estimating that at least ten trillion rubles will be needed for new investment projects.

He expressed optimism that investment cooperation between Russia and other OPEC plus members will deepen, providing a pathway to restore balance in the global oil market and mitigate the disruptive effects of the Hormuz closure





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