US regulators issue targeted guidance and exemptions following the failure of the CLARITY Act, filling regulatory gaps without comprehensive legislation.

The collapse of the CLARITY Act in the US Senate has left the American cryptocurrency industry without a comprehensive market structure law. Instead of waiting for Congress to resolve these legislative gaps, regulators are actively using existing authority to shape the market. This shift signals a new era of agency-led oversight rather than statutory clarity.

SEC Issues Conditional Exemptions

The Securities and Exchange Commission has begun addressing specific regulatory gaps through proposed rules and no-action letters. On 17th September, the SEC granted conditional relief to certain distributed-ledger trading venues. This action clarified how existing exchange regulations apply to blockchain-based trading platforms.

Also read Vitalik Buterin Advocates for Open-Source Chip Designs to Enhance Crypto Security

This move supports the development of tokenized securities but stops short of offering blanket approval to all such platforms. The agency is treating the entire industry through a single lens no longer, opting for specific, targeted measures. These steps aim to provide a clear regulatory framework for the custody of crypto assets by investment advisers and funds.

Staff Advisories Replace Legislative Clarity

The SEC Crypto Task Force has issued project-specific no-action letters to provide guidance on securities laws. Notable examples include guidance concerning Canton Coin and Molecule AG. However, these FAQs represent staff views and do not carry the full force of law. They can be revised or withdrawn at any time.

Advertisement

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has also taken significant steps to address operational challenges for crypto businesses. The CFTC issued Staff Letter 26-25 on 17th September. This letter extended no-action relief from introducing broker registration requirements to certain software developers. These developers passively facilitate derivatives trading through applications, including self-custodial crypto wallets.

Financial Resource and Custody Rules

The CFTC further clarified how regulated entities can use tokenized versions of permitted investments. It also provided guidance on using blockchain technology for recordkeeping purposes. However, this does not allow Futures commission merchants or derivatives clearing organizations to directly invest customer funds. The rules strictly separate investment activities from custody functions.

Payment stablecoins can now count towards the financial resource requirements of designated contract markets. This applies to swap execution facilities and derivatives clearing organizations as well. These counts are subject to specific haircuts, but they cannot meet separate liquidity requirements. This distinction is critical for maintaining market stability without encouraging excessive risk.

Political Hurdles Remain for Comprehensive Law

The CLARITY Act remains important because it aims to establish a clearer division of responsibilities between the SEC and CFTC. It sought to cover digital asset classification and crypto intermediary registration through enforceable law. The Senate setback on 15th September highlighted the political hurdles ahead for such legislation. A motion to proceed received only 50 votes against the required 60.

Advertisement

Four Republicans joined Democrats in opposition to the bill, delaying its progress indefinitely. Regulatory guidance is not a substitute for legislation in the eyes of legal experts. While the SEC and CFTC can interpret existing laws, their authority remains limited. The industry now faces uncertainty until a more durable framework is established.