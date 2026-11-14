Man dead after stabbing inside Mississauga home; U.S. FAA ground stop lifted after cancelling over 2,000 Saturday flights

A man has died following a stabbing inside a Mississauga home, while more than 2,000 flights were cancelled Saturday after a U.S. FAA ground stop that was later lifted, with delays still possible.

A man is dead after a stabbing inside a Mississauga home, police say. The homicide is under investigation. No further details about the victim or any suspect have been released.

More than 2,000 flights were cancelled on Saturday after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop. The FAA later lifted the ground stop. Live updates are continuing. The ground stop stranded teams and threw the sports weekend into chaos.

Also read Inquest into Jamal Francique death begins in Mississauga after police shooting in 2020

U.S. Flight Grounding Causes Delays

Flights from Vancouver were delayed and cancelled amid the mass U.S. flight grounding. Calgary airport officials said some delays are still possible even after the FAA ground stop was lifted. Ottawa Airport also warned that delays may continue after the lifting of the U.S. ground stop. In Montreal, thousands of students protested against austerity measures and school conditions.

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The demonstration is the latest in a series of actions over education funding. Saint John police are searching for a man wanted on a nationwide arrest warrant. The public is asked to report any information on his whereabouts. In Winnipeg, the Santa Claus parade will bring road closures to downtown.

CFL Commissioner Urges Stadium Review

Drivers should plan alternate routes. CFL Commissioner urged the City of Regina to reconsider its decision to stitch Mosaic Stadium turf. The commissioner said painting is not that difficult, arguing the field can still be used. In sports, the Knights lost in a shootout.

A high school sports roundup is also available. In Windsor-Essex, families face tough choices between food on the table or a spot on the team. Rising costs are forcing difficult decisions about sports fees. On Vancouver Island, a skateboarding and punk rock community hub is seeking a lifeline through a nonprofit evolution.

Canada Philippines Trade Talks Conclude

The group hopes to keep its space and programs alive. Prime Minister Carney said Canada and the Philippines have concluded free-trade talks. The two countries target a deal by 2027. Carney also asked the ethics watchdog to impose a conflict-of-interest screen over his friendship with the Telesat CEO.

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Experts are weighing in on whether to sell Nvidia shares. Pfizer will no longer sell hormone replacement therapy in Canada, according to Reuters. A documentarian described how doing psychedelic drugs with Mike Tyson helped him understand the baddest man on the planet. A man who spent 14 years trapped in silence now has a message for the world.

UNESCO Adds Canadian Landmarks

A cheese that sat on a shelf for two years was named the world's best. UNESCO voted to put two Canadian landmarks on the global map. SpaceX's Starship soared into orbit after a double catch was thwarted by the booster's water landing. A Microsoft outage shows the risks of relying on a single technology provider for essential services.

The disruption affected users and highlighted concerns about concentration in the tech sector.