Sean O'Malley Defeats Aiemann Zahabi in UFC Fight at White House

Mixed martial artist Sean O'Malley secured a victory over Aiemann Zahabi during a UFC event at the White House, part of America's 250th birthday celebrations and Donald Trump's 80th birthday. O'Malley shared his post-fight interaction with Trump and commented on the unique atmosphere.

The UFC event held on the White House South Lawn on Sunday featured a bantamweight bout in which Sean O'Malley defeated Aiemann Zahabi , snapping Zahabi's seven-fight winning streak.

The fight was part of America's 250th birthday celebrations and coincided with Donald Trump's 80th birthday. After the bout, O'Malley appeared on "The Ariel Helwani Show" where he recounted his interaction with Trump, saying he told the former president, "Happy birthday, I knocked out a Canadian for you," though he was uncertain of the exact wording. O'Malley described the White House atmosphere as different from his usual UFC events but not overwhelming or negatively affecting his performance.

He praised Zahabi as a tough opponent, noting that Zahabi's unorthodox style can appear sloppy but does not diminish his skill. The event highlighted the intersection of mixed martial arts with American political and cultural celebrations, drawing attention as a high-profile spectacle on a historic occasion





HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

UFC Sean O'malley Aiemann Zahabi White House Donald Trump Bantamweight Mixed Martial Arts America's 250Th Birthday Trump's Birthday

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sean Penn To Direct Film About Police Officer At Jan. 6 Capitol RiotThe three-time Oscar winner will direct the as-yet untitled film from his own script. Bradley Cooper is in talks to star, though no deal has been finalized.

Read more »

Sean O’Malley: 'Poatan' mentioned illegal blows during UFC White House rules meetingCiryl Gane’s penchant for landing illegal blows undoubtedly has his opponents concerned.

Read more »

Petr Yan claims he agreed to fight Sean O’Malley at UFC White HousePetr Yan claims the UFC didn’t give Sean O'Malley a title shot against him because they didn’t want to see “Suga” take a beating at the White House.

Read more »

Sean Hannity, Kellyanne Conway Leave Critics Aghast With Wildly Ironic 'Decency' ClaimCritics wondered why the Fox News personalities didn't apply this same standard to Donald Trump.

Read more »