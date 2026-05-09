Screen lacks key elements to combat loneliness, experts claim

This news text highlights the concerns of experts who believe that screens lack crucial elements to address feelings of loneliness. It mentions the final debate for the British Columbia Conservative leadership hopefuls, entertainment news, a shopping trend post, and other topics.

A screen lacks the key elements needed to addres s feelings of loneliness, experts say. Additional topics: Video ‘Learn from others,’ province urges Ontarians during Emergency Preparedness Week ; Entertainment; Shopping Trend s; Final debate for B.C.

Conservative leadership hopefuls; Dozens of artists bring new life to a gigantic former ironworks on UNESCO's world heritage list; Bear attack likely kills a hiker in Glacier National Park for the first time in decades; I’ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health; 13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items; NFL and referees agree on a 7-year collective bargaining agreement, avoiding potential work stoppag





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Screen Lacks The Key Elements Needed To Addres Experts Claim Expert Opinion Loneliness And Technology Video Learn From Others Emergency Preparedness Week Conservatives Art And Culture National Park Economics And Labor Beauty And Health Laundry Basket Last-Minute Beauty Discounts Shampoo And Conditioner Art And Culture Landscape And Environment Debate Agreement Hiking Accident Collective Bargaining Shopping Trend Beauty And Health Last-Minute Beauty Discounts National Park Art And Culture Sports And Lifestyle

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