Scottie Barnes scores career-high 41 as Raptors fall to Magic in NBA Cup

Scottie Barnes scored a career-high 41 points, but the Toronto Raptors lost to the Orlando Magic 121-114 in their first NBA Cup game. Barnes and coach Darko Rajakovic questioned the free-throw disparity.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes scored a career-high 41 points, but the team lost to the Orlando Magic 121-114 on Friday in their first NBA Cup game of the season in Toronto. Barnes added five rebounds and five assists in the loss. The game was marked by a significant free-throw disparity, with Orlando attempting 29 free throws to Toronto's 15.

Barnes downplays career-high scoring night

Barnes said he did not take much satisfaction in his new single-game points high immediately after the loss. He explained that he wanted to break the record before the season but that it was more about being aggressive. He felt he did a good job going downhill and attacking the basket.

Also read Scottie Barnes scores career-high 41 but Raptors fall to Magic 121-114 in NBA Cup

Despite attempting 34 field goals, many of them drives to the net, Barnes shot only three free throws. He expressed frustration with that statistic, calling it kind of crazy given his aggressive play. He chose not to elaborate further, joking about trying to have good public relations while admitting he was raging on the inside.

It was the 16th game of Barnes's career with at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists, tying him with DeMar DeRozan for fourth most in Raptors history.

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Rajakovic criticizes free-throw disparity

Head coach Darko Rajakovic was more direct in his post-game comments. He called the fact that a player who scored 41 points shot only three free throws kind of B.S. He noted that the Magic got to the line 29 times while the Raptors had 15 attempts, and he did not believe his team was more physical or aggressive than Orlando.

Rajakovic said both teams played aggressively and that the criteria for fouls should be the same on both ends of the floor. His comments underscored the frustration felt by the Raptors over the officiating in the game.

Poeltl delivers best game of season

Starting centre Jakob Poeltl had his best game of the season, finishing with 12 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. He had been averaging just 2.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game entering Friday's contest. Poeltl said he does not care about individual numbers as long as the team is winning.

The Raptors will look to bounce back from the loss as they continue their NBA Cup schedule. The game highlighted both Barnes's scoring ability and the team's struggle to get to the free-throw line.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2026.