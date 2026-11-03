Barnes scores 22 as Raptors rally past Clippers 125-118, Los Angeles drops sixth straight

Scottie Barnes scored 15 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and the Toronto Raptors rallied from 13 down to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 125-118. Kobe Sanders had a career-high 26 for the Clippers, who have lost six straight.

Scottie Barnes scored 15 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, Immanuel Quickley had 27 and the Toronto Raptors rallied for a 125-118 win over the skidding Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night in Inglewood, Calif.

Barnes Leads Raptors Fourth Quarter Rally

Toronto trailed by 13 going into the final period. Barnes then hit a turnaround jumper with 2:08 remaining to give the Raptors their first lead of the night, as part of a 12-1 run that decided the game. RJ Barrett scored 26 points for Toronto. Barnes also finished with 15 rebounds and eight assists, controlling the game on both ends during the second half.

Also read Raptors Rally Past Clippers 125-118 Behind Scottie Barnes Fourth Quarter Heroics

Kobe Sanders had a career-high 26 points for the Clippers, who have dropped six straight games since winning their season opener on Oct. 21 against Sacramento. Los Angeles could not hold its lead in the closing minutes. It was the second game of a back-to-back for both teams. The Clippers were coming off a 124-112 loss at Golden State on Sunday, while the Raptors had fallen 131-125 at the Los Angeles Lakers.

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The matchup lost much of its luster with Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard unavailable because of a left knee injury. Leonard was returning to Southern California after spending the previous seven seasons with the Clippers, missing one of them due to injury. His largely disappointing tenure in Los Angeles ended when the Clippers had to forfeit five first-round draft picks and were fined $30 million for circumventing salary cap rules in how Leonard was compensated.

Clippers Owner Suspended For Salary Cap Violations

Team owner Steve Ballmer was suspended for one year. Leonard was traded back to Toronto in September in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks and a pick swap. The deal had first been agreed to in July, but it was delayed nearly three months pending resolution of the NBA investigation. Dick made his first start for the Clippers and had 12 points, four rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes.

Clippers center Brook Lopez and guard Kris Dunn also saw action against Barnes during the first half, when Barnes grabbed a rebound in traffic. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue was on the floor despite an illness that prevented him from holding his pregame news conference. A team spokesman had listed Lue as a game-time decision before tipoff. Up next, the Raptors play at Denver on Wednesday night.

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The Clippers host Miami on Wednesday night. The Associated Press contributed to this report, with reporting by Dan Greenspan.