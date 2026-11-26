Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes hosted a team dinner to reset spirits as injuries to Kawhi Leonard and RJ Barrett complicate their early season campaign.

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors star guard, hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for his teammates and their families on Wednesday night at a downtown Toronto restaurant. The gathering provided a crucial psychological reset for the team, which currently sits at a 6-11 record following a difficult start to the 2026 NBA season. This three-day break, coinciding with the American Thanksgiving holiday, allowed the squad to step away from the court and reconnect with loved ones.

Team Reconnection and Thanksgiving Gathering

Barnes described the event as special because it allowed players to see each other's families in a relaxed setting away from the pressure of games. He noted that while the team spends significant time together during travel and games, they rarely interact with family members in such a personal capacity. Several players, including backup guard Jamal Shead and rookie Allen Graves, were expected to attend, with some families traveling specifically for the occasion to share a full Thanksgiving meal.

Also read Raptors’ Leonard out at least another week with knee ailment

This social reset comes after the Raptors suffered a frustrating 116-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. The team took Tuesday off to rest before returning to practices on Wednesday and Thursday. This marked the first time this season the Raptors had a three-day gap between games, giving players a rare opportunity to recharge physically and mentally before their next challenge.

Injury Updates and Player Availability

Key starters Kawhi Leonard and RJ Barrett will miss the upcoming game against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday due to injuries. Leonard is dealing with left knee swelling, while Barrett is recovering from a mild right hamstring strain. Both players participated in individual workouts at the OVO Athletic Centre on Thursday, signaling that the team is monitoring their recovery closely rather than rushing their return.

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Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic provided an update on Leonard's progress, stating that the superstar has resumed group work and one basketball workout a day on the court. Leonard completed light movement exercises and shot practice, reacting well to the physical stress. Rajakovic emphasized that the medical team is following all doctor instructions and that Leonard's knee is responding positively to the rehabilitation plan.

Strategic Focus on NBA Cup and Nets Matchup

The Toronto Raptors will host the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA Cup group-stage game on Friday. This matchup is critical for Toronto's chances of advancing in the league's in-season tournament. The Raptors currently hold a 2-1 record in NBA Cup play and sit second in East Group A. A victory against Brooklyn would significantly boost their standing and improve their point differential, which may serve as a tiebreaker for advancement.

Coach Rajakovic stated that winning the game remains the primary focus for the team. However, he acknowledged that the coaching staff will monitor the point differential during the contest. If the team gains a substantial lead, they will likely employ strategies to maximize their margin of victory. This dual focus on immediate winnability and tournament mechanics highlights the complexity of their current schedule.

Barnes Emphasizes Patience and Long-Term Vision

Despite losing eight of their past ten games and slipping to 10th place in the Eastern Conference, Jamal Shead urged fans not to overreact to the team's struggles. He pointed out that the Raptors faced similar difficulties last year before finding their rhythm and going on a winning streak. Shead believes the team just needs to figure out how to regain that momentum and maintain it consistently.

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Scottie Barnes echoed this sentiment by highlighting the importance of the season being long. He expressed that the team is struggling but remains confident in their ability to turn things around. The combination of team bonding, injury management, and strategic tournament play will be essential as the Raptors look to stabilize their performance in the coming weeks.