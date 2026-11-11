Scott Colom Wins Mississippi Senate Seat, Becomes State's First Black Senator Since Reconstruction

Democrat Scott Colom defeated Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith to become Mississippi's first Black U.S. senator since the post-Civil War Reconstruction era, giving Democrats an unexpected boost in their effort to win control of the Senate.

Democrat Scott Colom won election Wednesday to the U.S. Senate representing Mississippi, defeating Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith. Colom will be Mississippi's first Black senator since the post-Civil War Reconstruction era.

His victory also offers Democrats an unexpected boost in their effort to win control of the Senate. Colom, a local prosecutor, waged an aggressive campaign to take advantage of a tough national environment for Republicans and the fact that Mississippi has a larger share of Black voters than any other state. Hyde-Smith, a staunch ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, was trying to win her second full term.

Also read How Scott Colom defied doubters to make Mississippi a battleground

Colom Wins in Traditionally Republican State

She was first appointed to fill a vacancy and then won a 2018 special election. The race drew national attention as Democrats sought to expand their Senate map. Colom's win in a traditionally Republican state surprised many observers and underscored the shifting political dynamics in the South. His campaign focused on local issues and mobilized a diverse coalition of voters.

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During the campaign, Colom made a stop at Marshall's Music and Book Store in Jackson, Miss. , on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. The store is recognized as the oldest Black-owned bookstore in the U.S. There, he talked with owner Maati Jone Primm, connecting with community members and highlighting his grassroots approach. Colom's victory marks a historic moment for Mississippi, which has not sent a Black senator to Washington since the Reconstruction era following the Civil War.

The outcome also delivers a significant blow to Republicans, who had hoped to hold the seat with Hyde-Smith, a strong Trump supporter. The result adds to the Democrats' momentum as they aim to win control of the Senate. With Colom's win, the party gains an unexpected seat that could prove crucial in the battle for the majority. The final composition of the Senate will depend on other races across the country.

Hyde Smith Defeat Blows to Republicans

Hyde-Smith's defeat comes after she served in the Senate since her appointment and subsequent special election win in 2018. She was seeking her second full term but faced a difficult national environment and a well-organized opponent in Colom. Her alignment with Trump did not enough to overcome the challenges she faced. Colom's background as a local prosecutor and his focus on issues important to Mississippi voters resonated across the state.

His campaign emphasized economic opportunity, healthcare, and education, while also addressing racial disparities. The historic nature of his candidacy energized supporters and brought national attention to the race. The election took place on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, as voters across Mississippi cast their ballots. The Associated Press estimated the results, confirming Colom's victory.

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Victory Seen as Sign of Changing Tides

The win is seen as a major upset and a sign of changing political tides in the state. Democrats celebrated the victory as a key step toward regaining control of the Senate. The party had faced a challenging map but now sees new opportunities. Colom's success could pave the way for other Democratic candidates in conservative-leaning states.

Colom is set to be sworn in as Mississippi's first Black senator since the 1800s. His victory is a milestone for representation and a testament to the power of grassroots campaigning. The nation watches as this historic chapter unfolds.