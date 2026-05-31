Scotland's World Cup Hopes Boosted by Shankland's Brace but Defensive Concerns Linger Ahead of Curacao Win

Scotland secured a 4-1 win over Curacao in their final World Cup warm-up, with Lawrence Shankland scoring twice and teenager Finlay Curtis impressing. However, Billy Gilmour's injury and shaky central defending raise questions for Steve Clarke's squad.

Scotland's World Cup preparations concluded with a 4-1 victory over Curacao at Hampden Park, a match that showcased both encouraging attacking displays and concerning defensive vulnerabilities.

Lawrence Shankland ended his international goal drought with a decisive brace, proving his value as a central striker. Finlay Curtis, the 19-year-old Rangers winger, announced his arrival with a dynamic performance that included a goal and a key role in another.

However, the match was marred by Billy Gilmour's knee injury, which ruled him out of the tournament, and shaky central defending that exposed potential problems against higher-quality opposition. The win offered optimism but also highlighted areas needing urgent attention before the group stage begins. Shankland's performance was the most significant positive.

Despite a quiet first half where he drifted too deep, he adjusted his game and scored two poacher's goals, demonstrating the instinctive finishing that sets him apart from other strikers in the squad. His brace answered critics who questioned his international record and gave manager Steve Clarke a potent option up front. Curtis, meanwhile, injected speed and Directness after coming on at halftime.

His composed finish for Scotland's second goal and his relentless pressing provided a spark that had been missing in a disjointed first 40 minutes. His confidence is sky-high after a stellar loan spell at Kilmarnock, and he looks ready to contribute immediately. The defensive issues, however, were stark. Tahith Chong's goal exposed a lack of communication and pace in the centre-back pairing of Scott McKenna and John Souttar.

Both defenders are reliable in traditional aerial duels but were vulnerable to a mobile attacker running in behind. With Morocco and Brazil in the group, Clarke must decide whether to adjust the partnership, perhaps bringing in the more mobile Dom Hyam or rethinking the system. Gilmour's injury is a major blow. His composure in midfield and ability to retain possession under pressure will be sorely missed.

His replacement, Tyler Fletcher, is inexperienced at this level, leaving a gap in the squad's creative engine room. Alternatives exist-Lewis Ferguson, Kenny McLean, or a wider role for Ryan Christie-but none replicate Gilmour's specific skill set exactly. The scoreline flattered Scotland somewhat. Curacao, reduced to 10 men after a second-half red card, faded after a promising start.

Their early lead and dominance in the first half should serve as a warning. Clarke's side cannot rely solely on moments of attacking brilliance; they must establish control and defensive solidity from the first whistle. The match provided a useful final check before the World Cup. Shankland and Curtis have staked strong claims for starting roles, while Gilmour's absence forces a rethink in midfield.

The defence requires urgent refinement. A positive result against a decent Curacao side builds confidence, but the performance details reveal the fine margins between success and struggle at a World Cup. Scotland will need to be sharper, more organized, and more resilient to advance from a challenging group





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Scotland National Team Lawrence Shankland Finlay Curtis Billy Gilmour Injury Steve Clarke World Cup 2026 Curacao Central Defending Tyler Fletcher Kenny Mclean

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