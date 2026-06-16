Former Scotland midfielder Graeme Souness believes that the country's World Cup celebrations will have a positive impact on the tourism industry. He praised the Scotland supporters for their enthusiasm and dedication, stating that they are doing the country proud. Souness also highlighted the challenges that Scotland will face in their upcoming matches, but expressed confidence in the team's ability to adapt and progress in the competition.

Former Scotland midfielder Graeme Souness believes the country's World Cup celebrations will have a positive impact on the tourism industry. Scotland fans have been praised for their enthusiasm at the Group C opener against Haiti and their overall behavior at the tournament.

Graeme Souness, a veteran of three World Cup tournaments, acknowledged that Scotland's performance was not perfect in the 1-0 win over Haiti. However, he emphasized that the team's ability to secure a crucial win, despite some scruffy moments, has earned them a strong position in the tournament. Souness praised the Scotland supporters for their dedication and enthusiasm, stating that they are doing the country proud.

He noted that the team's next matches will be challenging, particularly in the heat and humidity of Boston and Miami. Despite these challenges, Souness expressed confidence in Scotland's ability to progress in the tournament. He highlighted the new format of the World Cup, which gives smaller nations a better chance to qualify, and praised Scotland for taking advantage of this opportunity.

Overall, Souness's comments suggest that Scotland's World Cup campaign is off to a promising start, with the team's supporters playing a key role in their success. ,Souness also highlighted the importance of managing the ball effectively in the heat, and expressed disappointment that Scotland failed to do so in the second half of their match against Haiti.

He emphasized that good players do not give the ball away, and that Scotland's players should strive to improve their performance in this area. In conclusion, Souness's comments suggest that Scotland's World Cup campaign is a positive one, with the team's supporters playing a key role in their success. The team's ability to secure a crucial win against Haiti has earned them a strong position in the tournament, and Souness is confident that they will progress in the competition.

,Souness's comments also highlighted the challenges that Scotland will face in their upcoming matches. He noted that the heat and humidity of Boston and Miami will make it difficult for the team to perform, and that they will need to manage the ball effectively in order to succeed.

However, Souness expressed confidence in Scotland's ability to adapt to these challenges and to progress in the tournament. He praised the team's supporters for their dedication and enthusiasm, and emphasized that they are doing the country proud. Overall, Souness's comments suggest that Scotland's World Cup campaign is a promising one, with the team's supporters playing a key role in their success.

The team's ability to secure a crucial win against Haiti has earned them a strong position in the tournament, and Souness is confident that they will progress in the competition. ,Souness's comments also highlighted the importance of the new format of the World Cup, which gives smaller nations a better chance to qualify. He praised Scotland for taking advantage of this opportunity, and emphasized that the team's supporters are playing a key role in their success.

In conclusion, Souness's comments suggest that Scotland's World Cup campaign is a positive one, with the team's supporters playing a key role in their success. The team's ability to secure a crucial win against Haiti has earned them a strong position in the tournament, and Souness is confident that they will progress in the competition. ,Souness also praised the Scottish Tourist Board, stating that the team's supporters are doing a great job of promoting the country and its culture.

He noted that the team's enthusiastic behavior and dedication to the team are a great advertisement for Scotland, and that they are doing the country proud. In conclusion, Souness's comments suggest that Scotland's World Cup campaign is a promising one, with the team's supporters playing a key role in their success.

The team's ability to secure a crucial win against Haiti has earned them a strong position in the tournament, and Souness is confident that they will progress in the competition





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