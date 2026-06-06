Scotland Overcome Heat and Bolivia in Impressive Pre-Tournament Display

Scotland secured a 4-0 victory over Bolivia in a warm-weather match marked by a Code Orange alert. Manager Steve Clarke's side showcased tactical adaptability and offensive firepower, with Lawrence Shankland and Che Adams leading the charge ahead of their upcoming fixture against Haiti.

Approximately fifteen minutes before Scotland 's match against Bolivia commenced at the Sports Illustrated Stadium, New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection issued a Code Orange weather warning.

Temperatures had already reached 32.7 degrees Celsius, posing potential health risks for individuals with respiratory conditions and the elderly. The conditions also raised concerns about their impact on the Scottish players and their traveling supporters. Although Bolivia were not considered a strong team-evidenced by their disappointing World Cup qualifying campaign-their familiarity with high-altitude environments, having played home matches in Tarija at 6,000 feet and El Alto at 13,600 feet, meant they could potentially benefit from the heat.

Scotland, however, aimed to use this match as a confidence booster ahead of their upcoming crucial fixtures, and they delivered an impressive offensive display. Scotland's approach was measured and technical, avoiding reliance on physical intensity due to the sweltering conditions. They patiently waited for openings rather than forcing the issue, resulting in a comfortable 4-0 lead before substitutions introduced some raggedness.

Lawrence Shankland opened the scoring with a well-directed header, continuing his excellent goal-scoring form with 24 goals in 38 club matches this season and 10 in 12 since the new year. His partnership with Che Adams worked effectively, with Adams scoring twice after contributing to each other's goals. The presence of young talent Ben Gannon-Doak also provided optimism, as his energetic runs created several chances.

Manager Steve Clarke now faces a selection dilemma, with multiple players making strong cases for inclusion against Haiti. Despite the comfortable wins against Bolivia and previously Curacao, the team's focus remains on the tournament proper. Eight goals in two preparatory matches have injected positivity into the squad, a stark contrast to the demoralizing form they carried into the Euros four years ago.

With one week until their opening match against Haiti, Scotland appear to be in good health and high spirits, ready to meet the challenge ahead





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Scotland Bolivia Steve Clarke Lawrence Shankland Che Adams Pre-Tournament Friendly Heat Conditions World Cup Qualifiers Copa America

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