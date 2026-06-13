Scotland Fans in Boston for World Cup Opener Against Haiti

The Scottish fans are in Boston for the World Cup opener against Haiti, and they're having a great time. Despite the nervousness about the team's chances, the fans are being fun and fearless, which is what's needed to qualify on the field. The top teams are fearless at the start, but England are amongst the favourites, and the World Cup is the most open it's been since 1998.

The party started long ago for the Scottish fans lucky to be in Boston for today's World Cup opener against Haiti . Just travelling to a World Cup is its own special adventure.

Before I got out of Glasgow Airport en route to Dublin and then on to Boston, the fun had well and truly started. At check-in, there were flights going to Reykjavik, London, Dublin, Lisbon, and many more widespread cities. Each flight had a snaking line full of kilted Scots. It looked like a tartan-clad exodus had begun or a friendly invasion organised, with everyone delighted to be going along.

Before even dropping my suitcase, two men were being interviewed beside the airport entrance doors. Their less-travelled but still impressive route was to be Glasgow to Lisbon, on to the Azores, then I think Cancun in Mexico before flying up to Boston. All very impressive except they had slept in and missed the first of those flights. I don't even want to think of the thousands lost for the sake of a 'wee' lie in!

The best was yet to come, when I made it through passport control, I was sipping a coffee when a very serious sounding lady made an urgent announcement over the intercom: 'Would anyone who has lost a kilt, please come to the lost property immediately'. He might not have noticed he'd lost his kilt, but if he was a true Scotsman (wearing no underwear underneath) then I bet everyone else had!

There is nervousness buried beneath the Scottish smiles of my fellow travellers from the Tartan Army though. Scotland have a problem: our most important game of the World Cup will almost certainly be the first one against Haiti. Win that and they can go through - anything else and it is a long shot even Cristiano Ronaldo wouldn't fancy trying.

The same scenario is the case for the Haitians as well because wins against the mighty Brazilians or the ultra-talented Moroccans seem distant, though not impossible, hopes. Four years work - or 28 if you consider how long the Scots have waited to make a World Cup finals - could disappear in less time than it takes to watch a movie.

The entire nation seemed to go into some sort of mini nervous breakdown when it emerged Scott McTominay had missed a training session with a sore tummy. This is not a natural reaction but it underlines what everyone already knows; if Scotland do not win against Haiti then it might be an idea to start packing the bags before they are fully unpacked. Who will be the surprise package?

The Scotland fans who have hopped over the pond, whichever route they chose, are going to have a great time and be very entertaining. They will be fun but also fearless which is what you need to qualify on the field. The top teams are fearless at the start. I don't think England are particularly worried about not getting out of their group.

Croatia aren't quite the force they once were, Ghana are not the strongest team in Africa and if England can't beat Panama there will be questions in the Houses of Parliament. England have also got a rather helpful habit of keeping clean sheets - no goals shipped in qualification is a sobering challenge to others at this party.

Whatever Thomas Tuchel says to relieve the pressure on the English, considering the depth of talent, they are most certainly amongst the favourites. I would also suggest that this is the most open World Cup I have ever been to. Since 1998 the winners have been from the powerhouse nations of Europe and South America, the usual suspects as it were, but maybe the outsiders have a chance because there is no outright clear and obvious favourite this time.

Turkey and South Korea got into the last four in 2002, while Croatia and Morocco upset the odds in getting that far as well in the years since. Who is to say one of the others can't take that extra step this time? I must admit, going to it probably wasn't the best idea while still being a bit jet-lagged from the flight over.

Being a Tartan Army affair, it certainly couldn't have been described as a Boston Tea Party in any sense. I intend to give a full and frank account to everyone, as soon as the lawyers have checked it out and I can actually remember some of it.

There were a bunch of songs by The Proclaimers, a rousing rendition of 'Flower of Scotland', then a few toasts and after that it got a bit messy…but as the hilarious broadcaster Kenny Everett used to pronounce, 'it was all done in the best possible taste'. I did however find myself sitting beside Hearts manager Derek McInnnes for the evening and decided not to push the journalistic parameters too far and ask about his immediate future.

He wouldn't have told me anyway. With John Swinney, Scotland's first minister there alongside Hollywood actor Gerard Butler and a host of other celebrity figures, the vibe seemed to be 'what happens in Boston, stays in Boston'... This is the joy of the World Cup, fun and camaraderie





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