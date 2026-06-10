Scotland Ends 28-Year Wait with Historic World Cup Return

After 28 years, Scotland qualifies for the men's FIFA World Cup, contrasting the late 1990s landscape with modern technological and sporting advancements. The article explores changes in media, economics, and society, while honoring the perseverance of the current squad.

Scotland's return to the men's FIFA World Cup in 2024 marks a historic breakthrough after a 28-year absence since their last appearance in 1998. The contrast between the late 1990s and today highlights huge shifts in technology, sports economics, and society.

In 1998, B*witched topped the music charts with C'est La Vie, while The Wedding Singer led box office sales. Mobile phones were rare, internet use was largely work-related, and pubs were smoke-filled venues where fans gathered to watch matches like Scotland's group game against Brazil, covered by the BBC via Ceefax.

Young players such as a teenage Ronaldo - then the world's most expensive footballer after a £17 million transfer - lit up the tournament, while Scotland's Colin Hendry heroically attempted to mark him. Off the pitch, the Scottish Parliament opened in Edinburgh for the first time, with First Minister Donald Dewar declaring "today there is a new voice in the land.

" Glasgow also hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2014, and Celtic ended Rangers' nine-year dominance by winning the Scottish Premier Division title that year. In golf, a 22-year-old Tiger Woods had just one major, while tennis stars like Pete Sampras and Jana Novotna competed amid significant pay gaps; equal prize money at Wimbledon only arrived in 2007. Today, the digital age dominates, with predictions and leaks spreading online, and World Cup prize money reaching around £3 million for champions.

Scotland's current squad - eight members weren't even born in 1998 - grew up idolizing figures like James McFadden and Scott Brown, who fell short of qualification. Now, they have shattered the cycle, bringing immense pride to a nation that waited decades. The celebration will undoubtedly be massive, reflecting how much both football and the world have transformed since the late 1990s





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