Scotland Earns First World Cup Win Since 1990 with 1-0 Victory Over Haiti

Scotland defeated Haiti 1-0 in Group C of the World Cup, with John McGinn's deflected goal securing their first tournament win in over three decades and placing them atop the group standings.

Scotland secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Haiti in a Group C World Cup match on Saturday, marking their first tournament win since 1990. The decisive moment came in the 28th minute when John McGinn's shot, originally a rebound from a Che Adams attempt, deflected off a Haiti an defender and past goalkeeper Johny Placide.

This win propels Scotland to the top of Group C, following a 1-1 draw between pre-tournament favorites Brazil and Morocco earlier in the day. For Haiti, this loss extends their search for a maiden World Cup point, having never previously advanced beyond the group stage in their two prior appearances. Scotland's vocal Tartan Army supporters created a vibrant red wave at Gillette Stadium, located just outside Boston, energizing the team throughout a match that saw several near misses.

Captain Scott McTominay's early effort rattled the post in the 17th minute, while Haiti's best chances came after the break, notably in the 74th minute when Wilson Isidor failed to convert a cross from Ruben Providence. The result leaves Scotland positioned favorably ahead of their next group fixture against Morocco at the same venue on Friday, while Haiti must regroup before facing Brazil in Philadelphia on the same day





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