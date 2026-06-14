Scotland beat Haiti in World Cup opener, claim top spot in group again

Scotland started their World Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over Haiti, their third opening match victory at the tournament, and secured first place in the group after matchday one-a pattern now seen in all three of their opening wins, each group featuring Brazil. The match marked Scotland's fifth World Cup win overall and their first since 1990. A clean sheet was preserved by goalkeeper Angus Gunn, the third Scottish keeper to do so at a World Cup, while Haiti recorded their best defensive performance in the competition's history. John McGinn became Scotland's oldest World Cup scorer, and Andy Robertson led in several statistical categories.

Scotland secured a 1-0 victory over Haiti in their opening match of the World Cup , marking their third win in a first match at the tournament, having also achieved this in 1974 and 1982.

Each of those victories placed them atop their group after the first matchday, and notably, all three groups included Brazil. This triumph is Scotland's fifth World Cup win overall and their first since defeating Sweden 2-1 in 1990, which was also their first World Cup win with only a single goal scored throughout the entire tournament.

The team maintained a clean sheet, making it the fourth time in World Cup history that Scotland has prevented their opponent from scoring (with a record of two wins and two draws). Three of these defensive displays came against teams from the Americas, including this match against Haiti and previous 0-0 draws against Uruguay in 1986 and Brazil in 1974.

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn became the third Scottish goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet at a World Cup, joining David Harvey, who achieved it twice in 1974, and Jim Leighton in 1986. Haiti's performance, although ending in defeat, represented their strongest defensive showing in World Cup history across several metrics: fewest goals conceded (1), fewest shots faced (9), fewest shots on target faced (2), and lowest expected goals conceded (1.05) in their four World Cup matches.

The match featured a shift in dynamics after Scotland took the lead. Prior to the goal, Scotland dominated possession with 59% compared to Haiti's 41% and led in total attempts 6 to 3.

However, following John McGinn's opening goal in the 29th minute, Haiti gained the upper hand, controlling 60% of possession to Scotland's 40% and outshooting them 12 to 3 in total attempts. McGinn, at 31 years and 238 days old, became the oldest player ever to score for Scotland at a World Cup, surpassing Kenny Dalglish's record of 31 years and 103 days set against New Zealand in 1982.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson was pivotal in build-up play, leading the team in touches (68), passes in the final third (18), and line-breaking passes in the final third (6). He also shared the lead in chances created with two. The victory gives Scotland an ideal start in the group stage and highlights both the team's resilience and the individual milestones achieved within the match





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