Science World's Transformation into FIFA World Cup Match Ball Complete

The Beautiful Dome, a 40-metre-diameter re-creation of the Adidas Trionda, is now complete at Science World in Vancouver. The design includes 131 panels and is a joint release from Destination Vancouver, Science World, and the B.C. government. The World Cup begins June 11, with the first match in Vancouver on June 13.

The Beautiful Dome , Science World 's transformation into the FIFA World Cup match ball, is now complete. The design includes 131 panels installed to create a 360-degree, 40-metre-diameter re-creation of the Adidas Trionda , the official match ball of the 2026 World Cup, a joint release from Destination Vancouver, Science World and the B.C. government.

Trionda, meaning three waves in Spanish, pays homage to the three host countries, a previous news release from Destination Vancouver, Science World and the B.C. government noted. Canada, Mexico and the United States are jointly hosting the event, which is the largest tournament in FIFA's history. The ball's design reflects this historic collaboration through unique, innovative features that symbolize connection across borders.

The name is a nod to The Beautiful Game, which is a famous nickname for soccer - also known as football. The process began May 6 and completed just in time for the World Cup, which begins June 11. The first match in Vancouver is June 13. Coinciding with the month-long World Cup, Science World is also hosting Soccer & Technology from the FIFA Museum.

It's presented by the provincial government and will take fans behind the scenes of the game, showing how innovation has shaped its continuing evolution





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FIFA World Cup Science World Beautiful Dome Adidas Trionda Soccer & Technology From The FIFA Museum

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