Science North Launches Interactive Gravity Chairs for Planetary Exploration Experience

Science North introduces three new Gravity Chairs, allowing visitors to experience the gravitational forces of Earth, Mars, and the Moon. Developed in partnership with Cambrian College, the exhibit combines education, innovation, and community collaboration to provide an engaging and accessible experience for all ages.

Science North has introduced a groundbreaking interactive experience with the launch of three new Gravity Chairs on its fourth floor. These innovative chairs, developed in collaboration with Cambrian College , allow visitors to physically experience the varying gravitational forces of Earth, Mars, and the Moon.

Using a rope and pulley system, participants can pull themselves upward while seated, simulating the reduced weight they would feel on other planetary bodies. Each chair is designed to represent a different gravitational environment, and a built-in motor ensures a smooth and safe descent after each lift, making the experience both accessible and engaging for visitors of all ages.

The Gravity Chairs were meticulously designed, tested, and fabricated by students and staff at Cambrian R&D, the applied research division of Cambrian College. This collaboration provided Cambrian students with a unique opportunity to apply their engineering knowledge and skills while showcasing their work in Northern Ontario’s largest tourist attraction. The project exemplifies the power of education, innovation, and community partnerships coming together to create something extraordinary.

Ashley Larose, CEO of Science North, expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, This project is a great example of what can happen when education, innovation, and community partnerships come together. The Gravity Chairs give visitors a fun, physical way to understand planetary gravity while showcasing the incredible talent and creativity found right here in Northern Ontario.

Kristine Morrissey, president of Cambrian College, also shared her thoughts on the collaboration, highlighting the benefits for students and staff involved in the project. She remarked, This project was such a great way to expand the scope of the applied research partnerships and initiatives we do at Cambrian R&D. What a terrific experience for our students and staff who worked on this, who can feel that sense of pride every time a visitor to Science North tries one of these chairs.

Thank you, Science North, for the opportunity to contribute to this wonderful new attraction. The exhibit also ties into the excitement surrounding Artemis II, the mission that sent astronauts around the Moon. The four-person crew included Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, who became the first Canadian to orbit the Moon and travel further into space than any human before.

Although Artemis II did not land on the lunar surface, the mission tested the new Orion spacecraft and marks a major step forward in human exploration of deep space. With the new Gravity Chairs, visitors can experience a small taste of that journey and discover how different the universe can feel beyond Earth.

The Gravity Chairs are now open to visitors in Space Place on the fourth floor of Science North and the exhibit is included in general admission to the science centre





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