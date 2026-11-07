Bus driver arrested after 5-year-old dragged by backpack in Clinton, New York

Tasha Van Dayne, 37, was arrested after a 5-year-old was dragged by a school bus when their backpack got caught in the doors in Clinton, New York. The child suffered minor injuries.

A school bus driver in Clinton, New York, has been arrested after a five-year-old child was dragged when their backpack became caught in the bus doors.

Tasha Van Dayne, 37, of Clinton, turned herself in to authorities the day after the Nov. 2 incident, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. She faces charges of second-degree reckless endangerment and a Class A misdemeanor. Van Dayne was operating a 2023 full-size IC-Bus for the Clinton Central School District on her afternoon route. The bus stopped at the child's residence, and several students exited the bus.

Also read Trump appeals hush money conviction in New York court

Child Dragged When Backpack Caught In Doors

Van Dayne closed the bus doors just as the last child was getting off. The child's backpack got caught in the doors, and the child was dragged a distance before the bus stopped, according to a press release. The child sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident. No further information about the child's condition beyond minor injuries was released.

Advertisement

The Clinton Central School District released a statement on Tuesday responding to the incident. While we are relieved that the student did not sustain serious physical injuries, we recognize that this was a frightening and traumatic experience, not only for the student involved, but also for the children who were still on the bus and witnessed what occurred, the district said.

Today and in the days ahead, our school support team will be available to provide counseling and support as needed, the statement added. The district said families of the students who were on the bus run were contacted to be made aware of the situation. Out of respect for the privacy of the student and family, additional personal information will not be shared, the district said.

District Emphasizes Commitment To Student Safety

The safety and well-being of our students are among our most important responsibilities, and we take an incident of this nature extremely seriously, the district said. The Clinton Central School District serves students in the Clinton area of Oneida County, New York. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The district emphasized its commitment to student safety and said it is cooperating with the investigation.

Advertisement

Counseling services will remain available for students and staff affected by the event. Parents and community members have been notified about the incident through district communication channels. The district asked for privacy for the affected family as the investigation continues. The incident has raised concerns about student safety during school bus operations.