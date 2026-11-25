An arbitrator found the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board discriminated against Kerry Lemieux by sending a letter to parents that effectively identified and outed him, and ordered the board to pay $20,000 in damages.

An Ontario school board has been ordered to pay $20,000 to a teacher who made international headlines after wearing oversized prosthetic breasts to work. An arbitrator found the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board discriminated against Kerry Lemieux by sending a letter to parents that effectively identified and outed him.

The decision was issued last week. Lemieux, who has also gone by Kayla Lemieux, filed a grievance against the board in September 2023. He alleged discrimination because of gender identity and gender expression, in violation of the Ontario Human Rights Code. He also claimed violations of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

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Lemieux Grievance Against School Board

The complaint stemmed from an August 2023 letter the board sent to parents. The letter advised that a teacher who was recently the subject of public attention pertaining to their gender expression would teach that school year. Lemieux was not specifically named. Lemieux had drawn international media attention for wearing oversized prosthetic breasts to his job as a shop teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School.

At the time, he worked there while on a leave of absence from the Hamilton board. He identified as a woman and said the prosthetic was part of his gender expression. He has since said he is gender-fluid and uses male pronouns. Arbitrator Mark Hart wrote that Lemieux's gender identity, style of dress and body attracted worldwide media attention that was overwhelmingly negative.

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Lemieux was the subject of numerous articles and videos widely shared online. The school even received bomb threats. He was placed on paid leave from the Halton District School Board in February 2023 and did not return. According to the arbitration decision, Lemieux decided to return to the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board, where he had worked since 2007.

Lemieux Returned To Teaching As Male

He successfully applied to a job opening at a Hamilton high school. Hart wrote that Lemieux's evidence was that after much reflection he decided to return presenting as male, hoping to avoid future unwanted attention and public scrutiny. Hart wrote that Lemieux said this was not an easy decision. He came to it to try to preserve his privacy and in the interests of the students he would be teaching.

He feared the bomb threats would not cease unless he ceased to present as a woman. But on Aug. 24, the school sent the letter to parents. The letter stated: We are writing to you today because we anticipate the school your child is attending this year may receive some level of public attention, and we want to communicate what this means for you, your children and our school. It described safety precautions including locking exterior doors during school hours.

Students and visitors would need to use an intercom system to enter and exit the building. There would be assigned entrances and exits for arrival and dismissal. The letter advised that there were currently no safety concerns. But to ensure a smooth return, the board was communicating early and preparing for possible media interest onsite and protests.

Lemieux wrote to the school's superintendent in July. He asked that a letter not be sent out pre-emptively because it may draw unwanted negative attention for himself and the school.

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However, the board decided to send the letter as originally drafted. The superintendent conceded in arbitration that it was likely people would identify Lemieux from the description. Hart wrote that given the board was implementing atypical security measures, it was entirely appropriate for the board to communicate with the school community in advance. What was less clear to him was why the board felt it necessary to identify Lemieux in the way that it did.

Several media outlets obtained copies of the board's letter and wrote articles identifying Lemieux as the teacher in question. They included right-wing commentator Megyn Kelly. At the start of the school year, several reporters and photographers showed up at or near the school. They included reporters for the New York Post and the U.S. edition of the UK's Daily Mail.

Media Identified Lemieux From Letter

Some articles identified Lemieux and the school by name. Lemieux said there were also people waiting for him on the lawn of his condo building when he returned home from the first day of school. Later that month, Hart wrote, multiple bomb threats related to Lemieux were sent to the school and other schools in the board. In his analysis, Hart found that to some degree the negative attention would have occurred even without the board's letter.

At the same time, he wrote, the manner in which the board outed Lemieux to the school community before the 2023-24 school year enhanced media interest and speculation about whether he would show up with the same gender identity and expression as before. Hart said the letter served to fan the flames of the media and public frenzy. It contributed to Lemieux being followed, having reporters camped out at his condo building, and being splashed across national and international news.

In a decision issued last week, Hart found that by effectively identifying and outing Lemieux with the letter, the school board discriminated against him because of gender identity and gender expression. The discrimination violated the Ontario Human Rights Code and the local collective agreement. The $20,000 judgment followed the finding of discrimination. Hart also found that by effectively identifying him, the board failed to take every precaution reasonable in the circumstances for the protection of a worker.

The case began with Lemieux's September 2023 grievance alleging discrimination and violations of the Occupational Health and Safety Act stemming from the August letter. Lemieux had previously been employed by the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board since 2007. He was on a leave of absence from that board when he worked at Oakville Trafalgar High School in the Halton District School Board. He was placed on paid leave there in February 2023.

After deciding to return to the Hamilton board, Lemieux applied for a job opening at a Hamilton high school and was successful.