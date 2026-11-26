Anthony Williams, 33, was found guilty of 14 counts of attempted murder after a 24-hour stabbing spree that ended with 10 people wounded on an LNER train. A jury at Cambridge Crown Court convicted him after nearly 17 hours of deliberations.

A schizophrenic man was found guilty Thursday of the attempted murders of 14 people, including 10 stabbed on a London-bound train. Anthony Williams, 33, had admitted carrying out the attacks but denied that he intended to kill.

His trial at Cambridge Crown Court was told he was suffering from an acute psychosis at the time as a result of his schizophrenia. A jury convicted him on all 14 counts of attempted murder after 16 hours and 52 minutes of deliberations. Most of the verdicts were unanimous. Williams started his stabbing rampage on the evening of Oct. 31, 2025, when he knifed a boy and attempted to stab two men in Peterborough, around 75 miles north of London.

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LNER Train Stabbing Attack Details

He then travelled to London and stabbed a boy on a metro train in the early hours of Nov. 1. He returned to Peterborough and spent much of the day at home. That evening, he boarded an LNER train service and stabbed nine passengers and a member of the onboard staff during a five-minute attack. All survived their injuries.

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One of those stabbed, Samir Zitouni, a member of the crew, had life-threatening injuries. He received stab wounds including three to the back while trying to fend off Williams with a frying pan. Zitouni suffered catastrophic blood loss and required four blood transfusions. A passenger on the train also tried to fend off Williams with a toaster, while others sought to block his way with trolleys and luggage.

While Williams was trying to move down the train, many terrified passengers sheltered in toilets, or in whatever safe areas they could find. He stabbed many, seeking to end their lives with deadly intention, striking out at them when they were defenceless and in fear, said prosecutor Christopher Paxton. The driver stopped the train at Huntingdon station, not far from Cambridge, where Williams was tasered and arrested in a car park at the station.

Rampton Hospital Trial Appearance

Williams did not give evidence at his trial. He appeared via video link from Rampton Hospital, a high-security psychiatric hospital, rather than in the dock at the court. The judge had told jurors in his legal directions that a person who is mentally ill, acting psychotically under a delusion, can still form an intent to kill. Forensic investigators were seen at the train after the mass stabbing in Huntingdon, England, on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

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The case was heard at Cambridge Crown Court, and the verdict was returned on Nov. 26, 2026, according to court records. If you or someone you know is in crisis or struggling with mental illness, there are resources available. In Canada, the Suicide Crisis Helpline can be reached by call or text at 988 or online at 988.ca. The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health can be reached at 1-800-463-2338.

Kids Help Phone can be reached at 1-800-668-6868. If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.