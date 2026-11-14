Jets Rally From 4-0 Deficit To Beat Blackhawks 5-4 In Shootout Behind Scheifele's Record

Mark Scheifele set a new Winnipeg Jets points record with a goal and three assists as the team overcame a four-goal deficit to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 in a shootout.

Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele etched his name further into franchise history on Saturday night, setting a new points record while leading a stunning comeback against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Jets rallied from a 4-0 deficit to win 5-4 in a shootout, marking their sixth consecutive victory. It was also their second comeback of the season from a four-goal hole. Scheifele finished the game with one goal and three assists, bringing his career total to 933 points. This milestone makes him the Jets' all-time points leader for the second time in his career.

Also read Scheifele, Mercer score two goals each as Jets roar past Stars 8-3

Scheifele Surpasses Hawerchuk Franchise Record

He had previously held the mark before the team consolidated its historical records earlier this season. The record now supersedes the previous mark held by Dale Hawerchuk. Hawerchuk played for the franchise when it was based in Winnipeg and later Phoenix. Scheifele's achievement highlights his enduring impact on the team since its relocation.

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The game began with Chicago dominating play. The Blackhawks built a commanding 4-0 lead late in the second period. Tyler Bertuzzi, Anton Forsberg, and Connor Bedard scored the early goals for Chicago. The lead grew to 4-0 with just 5:16 remaining in the middle frame.

Spencer Knight started in goal for the Blackhawks and had recorded 27 saves. He was chasing his first shutout since March but saw his bid end in the second period. Scheifele broke the scoring drought with a powerful 15-foot shot past Knight's glove side with 3:55 left in the period. That goal made the score 4-1 and ignited Winnipeg's offense.

Connor Reaches 700 Career Points Milestone

Just 1 minute and 56 seconds later, Scheifele assisted on Kyle Connor's goal. Connor's tally marked his 700th career point and cut the deficit to 4-2. Nico Daws replaced Stuart Skinner in the Winnipeg net and provided a spark. Daws made 12 saves in relief during the critical second-half stretch.

Cole Perfetti scored a power-play goal early in the third period to bring the Jets within one goal of the Blackhawk. The Jets scored four times in just 2 minutes and 7 seconds to complete the comeback. Gabriel Vilardi tied the game at 4-4 with only 1:13 remaining in regulation. Vilardi's shot from the right slot forced Chicago goalie Nico Daws to pull his net for an extra attacker.

The game eventually went to a shootout to decide the winner. Kyle Connor scored the decisive shootout goal for Winnipeg. Scheifele also scored in the extra session to seal the dramatic victory. Nico Daws stopped Roman Kantserov's attempt to lock up the 5-4 win.

Blackhawks Lose Momentum After Early Lead

Blackhawks goalie Spencer Knight was unable to hold off the surge. He was pulled from the game after the Jets' rally intensified. The loss snaps Chicago's momentum after an early strong performance. The Jets' resilience continues to define their season.

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This win demonstrates their ability to overcome significant adversity on the road. They will look to maintain this form in upcoming matchups. Winnipeg will host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. The team will aim to extend their winning streak further.

Chicago will host the Toronto Maple Leafs on the same day. This victory underscores Scheifele's leadership and offensive prowess. His record-setting performance was pivotal in the team's turnaround. The Jets remain a formidable opponent in the league standings.

Fans witnessed a classic example of NHL determination and skill. The second-half surge showcased the depth of Winnipeg's roster. Both teams played with intensity throughout the contest. The historical context of Scheifele's record adds to the significance of the win.

Scheifele Cements Legacy in Organization History

Surpassing Dale Hawerchuk is a major career highlight. It cements his legacy within the organization's history. The Blackhawks showed promise in the first half. Their early dominance seemed insurmountable until the final period.

They will need to improve their defensive consistency going forward. Winnipeg's coaching staff deserves credit for the tactical adjustments. The ability to score four goals quickly changed the game's momentum. This performance will boost team confidence significantly.