Tesla hits two construction workers near Pickering mall, both critically injured

A 75-year-old Tesla driver accelerated through a mall parking lot and struck two construction workers near The Shops at Pickering City Centre on Friday morning. Both victims suffered critical, life-threatening injuries.

Two construction workers are critically injured after a 75-year-old driver of a Tesla drove through a fence into a construction area near a mall in Pickering on Friday morning, police say.

The collision happened at around 11 a.m. near The Shops at Pickering City Centre, which is located near Highway 401 and Liverpool Road. Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Acting Sgt. Nicholas Gluckstein said the 75-year-old driver of the Tesla accelerated through the mall parking lot at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then drove through a fence into a construction area and struck two construction workers, police said.

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Critical Injuries Sustained By Workers

Durham police said each victim suffered critical, life-threatening injuries. A 22-year-old woman was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre, while a 58-year-old man was taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance. Gluckstein said the driver of the Tesla was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He added that the driver has been cooperating with police in their investigation.

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It happened around 11 a.m. near The Shops at Pickering City Centre, close to Highway 401 and Liverpool Road. Officers were called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Gluckstein told reporters the information police have so far indicates the driver was in the parking lot looking for a parking space, as a typical mall visitor would be.

For a reason unknown to investigators at the moment, Gluckstein said the driver accelerated at an extreme high rate of speed before the Tesla went through the fence and into the construction zone. Police have not released the names of the victims or the driver. No charges have been announced as the investigation continues.

Driver Searched Parking Space Before Crash

Two pedestrians were critically injured after the collision in Pickering, and police described the vehicle as having hit pedestrians near the mall at an extreme high rate of speed. Gluckstein described the event as quite a scary incident. He said it was very traumatic for all parties as well as the people working at the site. He said police really want to determine exactly what happened and the state of mind of everybody who was involved.

Police are asking anyone with additional information or footage of the incident to contact them. Investigators are working to establish the full sequence of events that led to the crash. The 22-year-old woman and 58-year-old man were both working at the construction site when they were struck. Their current conditions have not been provided by police.

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The driver remained at the scene and has been cooperating, according to Gluckstein. The Tesla was travelling through the mall parking lot before it accelerated toward the construction area. Emergency crews, including Durham police and paramedics, responded to the scene near the shopping centre. The airlift of the 22-year-old woman to a Toronto trauma centre was arranged because of the severity of her injuries.

Police Seek Witness Footage Information

The 58-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of critical, life-threatening injuries. Police have not said whether the two victims are connected to the same construction company. The incident happened in daylight during the morning hours, with the mall and nearby roads in the area of Highway 401 and Liverpool Road affected by the emergency response. Police are urging witnesses and anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage to come forward.

They said even small details could help investigators understand what happened. Gluckstein said the investigation remains in its early stages and that police are still gathering information from those involved and from the scene. More updates are expected as the case develops.