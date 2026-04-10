Scarborough GO Stations Targeted by Vehicle Thefts: Police Increase Patrols

Toronto police are responding to an increase in vehicle thefts at three GO Stations in Scarborough by stepping up patrols. The West Rouge Community Association expresses concern, citing a significant rise in thefts at Rouge Hill GO Station. Metrolinx and local police are collaborating on security improvements, while the community seeks greater communication and a long-term solution.

Toronto police have increased patrols at three GO Stations in Scarborough following a recent surge in vehicle theft s from their parking lots. The affected stations, Eglinton, Guildwood, and Rouge Hill, all fall under the jurisdiction of 43 Division. Const. Stephanie Micelo confirmed that officers have been making arrests related to these thefts. She also highlighted the collaboration between the local police division and Metrolinx to improve security measures.

The local police division encompasses an area bounded by Highway 401 to the south, Pickering Town Line/Rouge River to the east, Steeles Avenue East to the north, and Victoria Park Avenue to the west. This collaboration aims to address the rising concerns of vehicle owners utilizing GO Station parking. Metrolinx, the provincial transportation agency, has issued a statement outlining its comprehensive approach to safety and security across its network. This includes the presence of Customer Protective Officers (CPOs) patrolling parking lots, stations, and structures. Front-line GO members offer additional support, complemented by a comprehensive CCTV system. Metrolinx emphasizes its commitment to proactive security measures to mitigate the risk of vehicle theft and ensure a safe environment for commuters. The agency also provides specific recommendations to vehicle owners to enhance their vehicle security. \Metrolinx is advising individuals who park their vehicles in GO Station lots to take precautions such as closing all windows, locking all doors, utilizing anti-theft devices like car alarms or steering wheel locks, and keeping valuables out of sight. This includes items like loose change, GPS devices, and phones. Metrolinx also stated that its CPOs collaborate directly with local police to provide assistance in investigations when requested, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between various agencies in addressing these issues. Kirk O'Brien, the director of safety and crime prevention for the West Rouge Community Association, expressed the community's concerns regarding the situation. His association contacted Metrolinx in writing after learning that sixteen vehicles had been reported stolen from the Rouge Hill lot since January. O'Brien highlighted that auto thefts at the Rouge Hill GO Station have increased by 400 percent compared to the previous year. The community's anxiety level is high, and transit users are seeking reassurance about their safety and security. O'Brien emphasized the need for open communication and data sharing to enable informed decision-making by the community, allowing residents to take necessary measures to protect themselves from vehicle theft. \O'Brien stated that the community has not observed any noticeable improvements since reaching out to the transportation agency. They are actively pursuing further dialogue with both Metrolinx and the police department to understand their current plans and explore community participation in addressing the issue. The goal is to reduce residents' anxiety and enhance overall safety. He pointed out the importance of the officials relaying information to the community. He said the community is in need of information and data to decide how to better protect themselves from theft. CP24’s Crime Specialist Steve Ryan also mentioned that even though surveillance cameras are present in GO Transit parking lots, it is not always effective as a deterrent for criminals. He believes tackling this issue may require a more extensive, long-term approach, possibly even a dedicated police initiative. He and O'Brien are in agreement regarding the need for action and greater communication between authorities, the transportation agency and the community to improve the situation and provide peace of mind to commuters and residents. The goal is to make the parking lots more secure and discourage criminal activity





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Vehicle Theft GO Stations Scarborough Police Patrols Metrolinx West Rouge Community Association

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