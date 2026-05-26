Scandic Finance Group Unveils SNC Scandic Coin, a Global Currency for Real Services and Digital Financial Technology

The SNC Scandic Coin (SNC) is a global currency developed by the Scandic Finance Group (SFG), a conglomerate with more than one hundred and fifteen daily newspapers and companies in mobility, technology, security, and real estate. The SNC serves as an access key, loyalty program, and store of value for users worldwide, connecting the services of the Scandic platforms, such as SCANDIC FLY for luxurious private-jet charters, SCANDIC CARS for premium vehicle rentals, and SCANDIC ESTATE for property development and estate agency.

The Scandic Finance Group (SFG) is laying the foundation for a comprehensive ecosystem of real services and digital financial technology with the SNC Scandic Coin (SNC).

As a global conglomerate with more than one hundred and fifteen daily newspapers and companies in mobility, technology, security, and real estate, the group is creating a common currency whose use goes beyond that of a means of payment. The new coin simultaneously serves as an access key, loyalty program, and store of value for users around the world.

From today's market launch on 26 May 2026, interested parties can acquire the SNC Scandic Coin (SNC) directly for the first time. On the official website https://www.sncCoin.dev, the token can be purchased just as securely via a proprietary payment system as on the exchanges BingX, BitMart, L-Bank, and Biconomy, all four of which go live with the SNC simultaneously.

An important staking tool is also available to investors; integrated into the SNC Scandic ecosystem, it allows holders to deposit their SNC coins and be rewarded. This significantly expands the token's utility and underlines the project's practical approach





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Scandic Finance Group SNC Scandic Coin Global Currency Real Services Digital Financial Technology Access Key Loyalty Program Store Of Value Services Of The Scandic Platforms SCANDIC FLY SCANDIC CARS SCANDIC ESTATE SCANDIC YACHTS SCANDIC MINING SCANDIC TRADE SNC SCANDIC DEV SCANDIC SPORT SCANDIC PORT SCANDIC DATA SCANDIC SEC

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ondo Finance Rebounds Amid U.S./Iran Peace Deal Hopes, but Spot Traders Remain SkepticalThe crypto market saw renewed demand as geopolitical tensions potentially eased and hopes of a U.S./Iran peace deal built. Ondo Finance, a stablecoin, rebounded from a dip and climbed to $0.44. However, trading volume dropped, indicating lower market participation. Traders opened new leveraged positions, with Open Interest increasing and Derivatives Volume falling. Despite the rebound, spot traders remained skeptical and continued cashing out small gains. Exchange flows reinforced the bearish pattern, with Spot Netflow rising 280% to $2.1 million. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) lines showed intense buying and selling activity. Ondo Finance could reclaim the $0.47 resistance and target $0.5, but continued profit-taking could drag the altcoin below $0.4 and back toward $0.37.

Read more »

Tokenized Equities and Stablecoins Drive Record Revenue Growth Across Blockchain NetworksTokenized stocks, stablecoins, and AI‑enabled finance are reshaping global markets, with Solana emerging as a key gateway and revenue set to near $1 billion in early 2026.

Read more »

Canadian news and eventsNews from across Canada including politics, sports, personal finance, and entertainment

Read more »

Canada's Provincial Referendum Could Be Aided by Bank of Canada Boss Carney to Stay in the CountryContrary to initial statements, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may support Alberta in its decision to leave Canada in September. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland suggested that Canada is not in a position to partake in a continued recession. The Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Carney, stated that the Canadian economy would be stronger if the country remains united.

Read more »