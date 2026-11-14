Cybercrime expert warns AI makes Black Friday scams harder to spot as fraud losses reach $535 million

As Black Friday approaches, cybercrime expert Benoît Dupont warns that AI is making fraudulent shopping sites harder to detect, and Canadians have already reported $535 million in fraud losses this year.

As Black Friday approaches, scammers are becoming increasingly creative in their attempts to exploit the online shopping frenzy, warns cybercrime expert Benoît Dupont. Even though Black Friday is not until November 27, enticing promotions have been flooding social media for days.

AI Powers Fake Shopping Sites

Dupont says many of these offers are too good to be true. Dupont is director of the Research Chair in Cybercrime Prevention at the University of Montreal and a spokesperson for the Canadian Anti-Fraud Coalition's Together Against Fraud campaign. The campaign brings together organizations from finance, telecommunications and technology, as well as law enforcement and government. He says fraudsters often start by creating fake e-commerce sites that copy legitimate brand websites to the letter.

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This is even easier now thanks to artificial intelligence. They then use ads on social media platforms or leverage influencers, whether real or fictional ones generated by AI, to promote irresistible offers. The goal is to convince victims to visit their site and make purchases that will never be legally honored. AI makes these fake sites more credible, Dupont explains.

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Fraudsters just provide the original site as a model, and AI recreates a site virtually indistinguishable from the real one. As a result, consumers can no longer rely on a simple visual inspection to determine whether a site is fraudulent. To avoid falling for a scam, Dupont recommends three basic precautions: take your time, double-check, and talk it over with others before giving out your credit card number.

He stresses that people should not stop shopping online, but should take basic precautions. Fraudsters often create a sense of urgency, such as claiming the latest iPhone is 30 per cent off but only for a few hours. In that case, it is almost certain the offer is not legitimate. Dupont suggests researching prices beforehand.

Paying only 30 per cent of the normal price is unusual, and shoppers must resist the temptation of a great deal because that significantly increases the chance of a scam. Before buying, he recommends pasting the website URL into Google along with a keyword like scam or fraud. This will immediately show if the site has already been reported. If still unsure, talk to others and ask someone else to check the site for a second opinion.

Another way to distinguish scams from real deals is to bookmark legitimate sites and not rely on ads on social media platforms, says the professor at the University of Montreal's School of Criminology. He hopes this advice will help reduce the scale of the problem. A Leger survey conducted in February revealed that approximately 35 per cent of Canadians have been victims of online scams, such as phishing or fake websites.

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Reporting Fraud And Losses

Dupont says this is probably the most widespread form of fraud in Canada in terms of volume. There are spikes in November with Black Friday and in December with online Christmas shopping, but the amounts lost are somewhat more limited than with investment fraud. As of Sept. 30, Canadians had reported $535 million in fraud-related losses since the beginning of the year. Last year, the total was $705 million.

However, less than 10 per cent of fraud cases are reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, which handled more than 40,500 cases last year. Dupont says this means actual losses are likely even higher than the available figures. He notes it is helpful for victims to notify the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, since this allows the centre to share information with partners and have the fraudulent website taken down.

Steps For Scam Victims

It is also essential to contact your financial institution or credit card issuer to dispute the transaction. Refunds are more common than with other forms of fraud. The amounts are often a few hundred dollars, and credit card issuers and financial institutions have much better established procedures than for investment fraud or romance scams. Dupont encourages consumers to visit fraude-alerte.ca, a website created by the University of Montreal that lists the most recent scams targeting Quebecers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 14, 2026. The warning comes as Black Friday and the holiday shopping season approach, a period when online fraud typically spikes. Dupont says scammers are becoming more ingenious in capitalizing on the shopping frenzy, and AI is making their job easier while making it harder for consumers to identify fraudulent sites.