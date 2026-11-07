Scammers Target Small Business Owners at Ottawa Holiday Markets

Small business owners in Ottawa report losing hundreds of dollars to holiday market scams, prompting warnings from police and market organizers to verify vendors before paying fees.

Small business owners in Ottawa are reporting a surge in sophisticated scams targeting vendors for upcoming holiday markets. Desiree Battisti, an Italian business owner, became a victim in October after sending two e-transfers totaling $500 to a fraudulent party claiming to represent the Ottawa Christmas Market in Lansdowne. The incident highlights a broader pattern of financial fraud directed at the local industry as the holiday season approaches.

Battisti Loses $500 to Holiday Market Scam

Desiree Battisti received an email in October from a Gmail address offering her Italian business a spot at the Ottawa Christmas Market. She contacted market organizers directly about securing a spot about a week prior, so the initial message did not immediately raise suspicion. After multiple emails back and forth, she sent two separate payments totaling $500 through e-transfer, a method she notes is common in the industry.

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Her bank, CIBC, later informed her that she had likely been scammed. Battisti expressed complete disbelief at the situation, noting that she is a resourceful and computer-savvy business owner. She stated that the experience breaks her trust, especially since this was her first season and she was just getting out there. CIBC is working with her to recover the funds, though the bank emphasized that once funds are sent via e-transfer, they are very difficult to recover.

Police and Markets Issue Vendor Fraud Warnings

The Ottawa Christmas Market has previously posted warnings on its social media pages urging vendors to verify they are dealing with legitimate representatives. The City of Ottawa has also posted a warning on its website regarding scammers targeting the Nepean Sportsplex Christmas Craftshow. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Police Service is aware of the scam and recommends that vendors always use official websites for contact information.

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Staff Sgt. Cameron Graham from the financial crimes unit of the Ottawa Police Service stated that individuals should exercise caution and ensure they are communicating with a legitimate representative of any organization. He recommended visiting the organization's official website to use the provided contact or registration information rather than relying on unsolicited messages or other sources. These measures aim to prevent further losses among the small business community.

Industry Leaders Highlight Growing Fraud Threat

Reeann Slater, manager of the Metcalfe Farmers' Market, has been warning her vendors for weeks about a similar scam targeting her Christmas market. She described the situation as terrible, noting that scammers are taking money from so many people with little recourse available. On a Saturday morning, someone showed up at her market with a car full of merchandise for a booth they did not have, only to find out they had no spot after having already sent money and prepared their products.

Farmers' Markets Ontario has identified this as a serious issue facing the industry and recently held an information session for its members. The organization aims to educate its network on how to protect themselves from these increasingly common fraudulent activities. The scope of the problem extends beyond individual markets, affecting the broader ecosystem of small businesses that rely on seasonal events for revenue.

Expert Advice on Preventing Holiday Season Fraud

Technology analyst Carmi Levy explained that Christmas and holidays are a busy time for scammers to target individuals and businesses. He noted that while farmers' markets are often grassroots and seem safe, everyone can possibly be a target. Levy advised vendors to always use direct contact information and to question e-transfer requests because the transactions cannot be undone once the money is sent.

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Levy suggested that a phone call can go a long way toward ensuring that you are dealing with the individual you expect when renting a stall. He emphasized the importance of knowing exactly who you are interacting with to avoid falling victim to these schemes. Battisti plans to speak out about her experience so that other small business owners are not affected too, urging the Ottawa Christmas Market to do more to protect its vendors.