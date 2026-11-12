Romance scammers use Hunter Bigham photos in hundreds of fake profiles

Romance scammers have stolen Hunter Bigham photos for over eight years, creating hundreds of fake profiles that defrauded victims of about $1.4 million. Victims sometimes threaten him, and platforms and the FBI have largely failed to stop the fraud.

For more than eight years, romance scammers have stolen Hunter Bigham photos to create hundreds of fake online profiles used to trick lovesick men and women out of money.

Losses tallied just from victims who contacted him have reached roughly $1.4 million. Some victims, wrongly believing he is the scammer, have threatened to hurt him, his family and themselves. One victim furiously cursed at him, said he knew where he lived and vowed to destroy his son career. At its peak, Hunter says, up to 15 victims a day contacted him.

Also read Oilers Community Foundation donates $100K to support CFB Wainwright fire victims

Hunter Bighim becomes romance scam target

The peace of a Palm Springs evening was shattered by a woman scream, piercing as if she had seen a ghost. Her shriek tore across the sidewalk, startling Hunter, who had been waiting with his husband to cross the street. Glancing over his shoulder, he tried to work out who the woman, now beelining toward him, could be screaming at. It was then that Hunter knew: He was the ghost, the cause of the chaos.

And he knew why. The woman story was grimly familiar to him: Her friend had fallen in love with a stranger online who was using Hunter photos as his own. The woman had been trying to persuade her friend that the romance, and Hunter supposed online persona as her romancer, were not real. Hunter assured the woman that he did not know her friend, that he was a happily married gay man, and that he, too, was a victim.

Advertisement

When many victims realize they have been duped, they dig and eventually find Hunter. As the face of scammers schemes, people like Hunter are highly visible. As victims of identity theft, they are virtually unseen, left to handle the fallout alone. Some victims wrongly believe Hunter is the scammer.

They have come from the United States, Spain, Venezuela and Hong Kong. They have been cancer survivors, a retired cop, a CEO. They knew him not as Hunter, but as Vince, Roberto and, perhaps most prolifically, Henry Clerk. Under that name alone, sometimes spelled Clark, The Associated Press found 177 accounts on Facebook using Hunter photos as their profile pictures.

Fake profiles impersonate Hunter Bigham

The scammers have claimed he is a widowed petroleum geologist in Houston. A Spanish secret agent named John. Frequently, and conveniently, they claim he is an oil rig worker, stuck at sea while the landlocked lovelorn pine for him, or rather, the person they think is him. The real Hunter Bigham is a father of three who lives with his husband, Johnny, in Elvis Presley hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi.

He spends his time not on oil rigs, but on the phone as a sales executive for a furniture manufacturer. He also posts photos of himself and his family on social media and promotes his side hustle in the adult entertainment industry. In the days after the Palm Springs incident, the enormity of the fraud associated with his face began to sink in, as did the futility of his attempts to stop it.

His requests to internet platforms to remove the fake profiles have been largely rejected, and his complaints to the FBI have gotten him nowhere. For a gay man in the American South who fought to live his true identity, the theft of it has been particularly agonizing. He also resists the suggestion that he try to stop the scammers by erasing himself from the internet.

I worked so hard to get where I am and to accept myself for who I am, he says, his voice breaking. It nearly killed me. And I just, I just cannot go back there again. The rainbow flag adorning the back porch of Hunter and Johnny home flaps in a breeze that is losing its battle against Mississippi sticky summer heat.

Advertisement

The couple put it there as a symbol of gay pride. That pride was hard-won after Hunter long struggle to shed the shame he felt over being gay. Those feelings of shame have resurfaced amid the knowledge that his image is being used to con the vulnerable. People just do not understand the depth of it and the breadth of it, he says.

It goes really, really deep, but it also goes really wide because it takes in so many people lives. Few in the Western world are untouched by scams. Ninety-eight percent of Americans suspect they have been targeted with scam messages. Little is known about those whose images make such scams possible, but Hunter experience is not unique.

Retired colonel Bryan Denny faces same fate

Bryan Denny, a retired U.S. Army colonel, says his pictures have been used by romance scammers for the past decade. His life has also been upended by victims who harassed him and his family. In response, he co-founded the group Advocating Against Romance Scammers. He says the group has reported more than 3,000 fraudulent profiles of Denny to Facebook.

The group backed a recently enacted law that requires dating apps to warn users when they are talking to someone who has been banned for suspected fraud. Denny, who believes thousands of people are used as scammers bait, understands Hunter guilt: It is his image, Denny says, being used to defraud people. Beyond guilt is anger.

I spent 26 years in a uniform to fight bullies, to fight people who took advantage of other people, only at the end of that to have my pictures in my uniform used to do the very thing that I detested, he says. Not even those who investigate scammers are safe.

Rebecca Keithley, who retired in July from her role as an assistant section chief in the FBI Financial Crimes Section, says she was impersonated twice online this year, on Instagram and Facebook. Though the Facebook account used her name and photos, Keithley says Meta repeatedly determined the account did not violate its community standards. It was removed only after FBI leadership contacted the company. Around a week later, the same fraudulent account was restored.

Meta again initially declined to remove it, she says, and it took another intervention to get it taken down. I am at a loss for what to do, Keithley says. I have no confidence in Meta security ability to do anything.