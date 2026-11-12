S&P Global report says scaling up LNG would benefit oilsands and petrochemical sectors

A new S&P Global Energy study finds that expanding Canadian LNG exports to 100 megatonnes a year by 2040 would require tripled drilling and would boost natural gas liquids supply, benefiting the oilsands and petrochemical sectors.

A new study from S&P Global Energy says scaling up Canada's ability to export liquefied natural gas would not only boost the bottom lines of companies that produce that commodity, but would also have spillover effects into the oilsands and petrochemical sectors.

Canada has set a target of producing up to 100 megatonnes per year of liquefied natural gas by 2040. S&P says that would make Canada the third-largest supplier globally. Currently, the country is on track to reach 36 megatonnes a year by 2050, the research firm said in a report published Thursday.

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Drilling Activity Must Triple In Alberta

To close the gap, the industry would need to drastically increase investment in infrastructure like pipelines and triple drilling activity in Alberta and B.C. gas fields, the report found. Canada's position in the energy world still falls far short of its competitive strengths in terms of natural resource, its resource endowment, its geographic location, which has taken on new significance because there are no choke points involved, said Daniel Yergin, vice chairman at S&P, in an interview.

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One benefit of bumping up drilling activity would be an associated increase in natural gas liquids, or NGLs. These are high-value materials like propane, butane and ethane that come out of wells along with the ordinary natural gas. NGLs are used as feedstocks for petrochemicals and fertilizers and also cooking and transportation fuels in many parts of the globe.

They can also be used to blend with near-solid oilsands bitumen to make it thin enough to flow through pipelines, products often referred to as condensate or diluent. The export story for LNG is not just an LNG export story, said Kevin Birn, S&P's chief Canadian energy analyst, in an interview. It is a very powerful NGL story. It is also a diluent blending story for the oilsands.

NGL Revenue Supports Oilsands Growth

If Canada wants to grow the oilsands and maximize economic value, then it needs to grow LNG at the same time, and the reverse is true. NGLs represent about a quarter of the physical product a typical gas well yields in Canada, but provide almost half of its value in terms of revenue, the study said.

The study found that in an accelerated development scenario, an increase in condensate supply could support 1.2 million barrels per day of oilsands supply at its 2040 peak. It sees overall NGL production nearly tripling through 2050, providing $300 million in value, S&P said. The report was published Thursday as Canada weighs its role in global energy markets. The findings suggest that LNG expansion would have benefits beyond the export terminals themselves, reaching into the oilsands and petrochemical industries.

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The image accompanying the report shows Wudang, a liquefied natural gas tanker, filling up at an LNG Canada facility in an aerial view in Kitimat, B.C. , on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025.