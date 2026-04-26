Sawe Breaks Two-Hour Marathon Barrier in Historic London Run

Kenyan runner Sabastian Sawe made history at the London Marathon, becoming the first person to complete the race in under two hours with a time of 1:59:30. Yomif Kejelcha and Jacob Kiplimo also broke the two-hour mark, while Tigst Assefa set a new record in the women's race and Switzerland dominated the wheelchair races.

London witnessed a monumental day in athletic history as Kenyan runner Sabastian Sawe shattered the seemingly unbreakable two-hour barrier in the marathon, achieving a time of 1 hour, 59 minutes, and 30 seconds at the London Marathon on Sunday.

This incredible feat marks a watershed moment in the sport, redefining the limits of human endurance and setting a new standard for marathon running. Sawe’s performance wasn’t just a marginal improvement; it was a decisive break from convention, surpassing the previous world record by a significant 65 seconds. The atmosphere surrounding the race was electric, fueled by the enthusiastic support of massive crowds lining the streets of London, providing a powerful boost to the athletes.

Sawe, visibly moved by the support, dedicated his victory not to himself, but to everyone present, emphasizing the collective spirit of the event. His strategic race execution, particularly a blistering second half completed in just 59 minutes and 1 second, demonstrated exceptional pacing and stamina. He initially surged ahead with Yomif Kejelcha around the 30-kilometer mark, then unleashed a final, decisive sprint in the last two kilometers, leaving his competitors behind and cementing his place in marathon lore.

The impact of Sawe’s achievement extends beyond simply breaking a record. It opens up new possibilities for future marathon runners, inspiring them to push their boundaries and challenge conventional wisdom. The fact that two other athletes, Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia and Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda, also finished under the two-hour mark further underscores the evolving landscape of marathon running.

Kejelcha secured second place with a remarkable time of 1:59:41 in his debut marathon, while Kiplimo shattered the previous world record – previously held by Kelvin Kiptum – with a time of 2:00:28. This unprecedented level of competition highlights the growing depth of talent in the sport and suggests that the two-hour barrier may soon become more commonplace. The race wasn’t solely about men’s achievements; the women’s marathon also saw a record-breaking performance.

Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa defended her title, winning in a stunning 2:15:41, establishing the fastest-ever time in a women’s-only marathon. While slightly slower than the overall course record set by Paula Radcliffe in 2003 during a mixed-gender race, Assefa’s accomplishment is a testament to the increasing competitiveness and athleticism of female marathon runners. Her decisive move in the final 500 meters showcased her strength and determination, solidifying her position as a leading figure in women’s marathon running.

Beyond the elite marathon races, the London Marathon also featured compelling performances in the wheelchair division. Switzerland dominated this category, with Marcel Hug securing his sixth consecutive and eighth overall men’s title, demonstrating his consistent excellence and unwavering dominance. Catherine Debrunner added to the Swiss success by defending her women’s title in a thrilling finish, narrowly defeating Tatyana McFadden.

These victories highlight the inclusivity and diversity of the London Marathon, showcasing the incredible athleticism of wheelchair racers alongside their able-bodied counterparts. The event served as a powerful reminder of the unifying power of sport, bringing together athletes and spectators from around the globe. The London Marathon continues to be a premier sporting event, attracting world-class athletes and captivating audiences with its drama, excitement, and inspiring displays of human achievement.

Sawe’s historic run will undoubtedly be remembered as a defining moment in the history of the marathon, inspiring generations of runners to come. The legacy of this day will extend far beyond the finish line, shaping the future of the sport and pushing the boundaries of what is considered possible





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London Marathon Sabastian Sawe Marathon World Record Running Tigst Assefa Wheelchair Racing Yomif Kejelcha Jacob Kiplimo

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