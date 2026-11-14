Savannah Guthrie renews NBC contract after 15 years as Today co-anchor

Savannah Guthrie has extended her contract at NBC News after more than 15 years, even as her family continues to seek answers in the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Savannah Guthrie has extended her contract at NBC News, ensuring she will continue to co-anchor Today after more than 15 years at the network. A person close to the situation confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the news had not been made public.

The length of the extension was not immediately clear. The deal keeps one of morning television's most enduring and popular personalities in place. Guthrie, 54, became a main co-anchor of Today in 2012, after joining the show the previous year. She now co-hosts with Craig Melvin.

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Guthrie Contract Renewal Amidst Personal Turmoil

She is also a primary anchor for NBC's election coverage, most recently for last week's midterm elections. The contract renewal comes during a year of personal pain and turmoil for Guthrie. Her mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her home just outside Tucson on Jan. 31 and was reported missing the following day. Authorities believe she was kidnapped, abducted or otherwise taken against her will.

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The case remains dogged by questions; no suspects have been arrested. In July, authorities released two ransom notes initially sent to a Tucson television station days after Guthrie went missing. The first note, sent Feb. 2, said she was safe but scared and would be released unharmed once her captors received US$4 million in cryptocurrency. The second note, sent Feb. 6, said Guthrie died shortly after she was kidnapped.

Guthrie and her family have shared their pain and pleaded for information in videos posted to social media. Most recently, Guthrie addressed the situation on Instagram. She posted an old drawing from her daughter, Vale, which she said says so much about how I feel. The drawing depicted an umbrella amid falling raindrops, with an accompanying message: I know it might not seem like it but I really need my mommy.

Mother Missing Case Draws Public Pleas

In her post, Guthrie wrote: The world goes on, things appear normal, as we try to keep going and be strong, especially for our young kids - but it is not and it never will be. She added: We ache for her, we cry out for answers, we cannot move forward. Guthrie also attached a smiling photo of her mother to the post. She wrote: We need someone to help us, tell us what you know.

Our mom was a light in this world. We want to celebrate her and give her the dignity she deserves. The reward is still available. Please.

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We are begging you. Please help us. The contract extension ensures Guthrie remains a familiar presence on NBC's morning program. It also keeps her in a key role for the network's political coverage.

Anchor Continues Political Coverage Role

Her current co-anchor, Craig Melvin, joined her on the show. Together they have led Today through a period of significant news events. Guthrie's renewal was confirmed by a person who spoke on condition of anonymity. The person was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

NBC has not officially announced the length or terms of the deal. The news was first reported by The Associated Press.