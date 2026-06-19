Sault Transit Investigates Bus Entangled with Loose Utility Wire on Pim Street

Sault Transit is investigating an incident where a city bus became wrapped with a low-hanging utility line on Pim Street, between McDonald Avenue and McNabb Street. The wire was among several downed lines that were already snapped and lying in the street. A joint assessment by transit and utility officials confirmed no immediate safety risk, and the wire was removed. The transit manager praised the operator's cautious response.

Sault Transit has launched an investigation into a peculiar incident that occurred on Thursday, where a utility line became entangled around a city bus traveling along Pim Street .

The incident took place between McDonald Avenue and McNabb Street, an area where at least four utility lines were reported downed. According to a spokesperson for the Sault Ste. Marie Public Utilities Commission (PUC), the downed wires were not high-voltage power lines, mitigating immediate electrical hazards.

SooToday, a local news outlet, observed that the lines were already snapped and lying on the street prior to the bus becoming wrapped, suggesting the vehicle encountered pre-existing debris rather than causing the lines to fall. On Friday, Robin Miners, the city's manager of Transit, provided a detailed account of the event. She confirmed that a low-hanging wire became wrapped around the bus.

The operator acted responsibly by stopping the vehicle as a precaution and ensuring that all passengers remained safely on board while the situation was assessed. A team comprising a Sault Transit inspector, a mechanic, and a PUC representative responded to the scene. Their assessment determined that the wire in question was no longer connected to any active utility infrastructure, eliminating the risk of electrocution.

Once this safety confirmation was made, the wire was carefully removed from the bus, and normal operations resumed without injury. The investigation by Sault Transit aims to uncover the precise sequence of events that led to the entanglement. Key questions include how the wire came to be positioned in a manner that allowed it to wrap around a moving bus and whether any contributory factors, such as vehicle proximity to the roadway or recent weather conditions, played a role.

Understanding this incident is critical for preventing similar occurrences in the future. It also highlights the importance of coordinated emergency response between transit authorities and utility companies when infrastructure failures intersect with public transportation. The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable hazards that can arise on urban streets and the need for robust safety protocols





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Sault Transit Utility Line Bus Entanglement Pim Street PUC Safety Investigation

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