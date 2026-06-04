Sault Transit Driver Removes Petition Posters, Safety Concerns Raised Over Open Door Incident

A Sault Transit bus driver was filmed removing posters for a petition against route changes, while another video shows a bus moving with its front door open. City officials cite safety policies but face criticism over transparency and passenger concerns.

A series of videos captured by a local resident has raised serious questions about the conduct of a Sault Transit bus driver and the city's handling of safety issues.

The first video, submitted to SooToday by an anonymous reader, shows a Sault Transit bus driver tearing down a poster advertising a petition against the service's recent route changes, known as Sault Loops. The reader expressed frustration, stating that the driver was 'actively suppressing community discussion while ignoring those who take the bus.

' Emma Ude, the creator of the online petition to halt Sault Loops, expressed disappointment upon learning that a driver was removing the posters. 'I am disappointed that the drivers are removing the posters. I feel like those of us that are expressing our concerns are being treated as opposition,' Ude said.

'We're just Saultites who want to make sure we're heard and that the bus serves all transit users equitably. ' Robin Miners, the city's manager of Transit, responded to the incident via email, stating that Sault Transit does not permit any posters, signs, or materials to be affixed to transit shelters or buses, regardless of the content.

'This policy is in place for safety reasons, as unauthorized materials can obstruct sightlines for both transit operators and prevent passengers waiting at shelters from clearly seeing approaching buses. The poster in question was removed in accordance with this longstanding policy, not because of its subject matter,' Miners explained.

However, the anonymous reader argued that the policy seems to be applied inconsistently, as other advertisements and notices are sometimes seen on shelters. The incident has sparked a broader debate about the balance between safety regulations and the right to peaceful protest and community engagement. Adding to the controversy, a second video taken from inside a bus shows the vehicle in motion with its front door wide open.

The reader who submitted the footage claimed the door remained open from the Dennis Street terminal to the Sault Ste. Marie Courthouse while passengers were aboard.

'Perhaps they should be more concerned with the safety of the buses and not with making life harder for their patrons,' the reader commented. When asked about this incident, Miners declined to provide specifics, stating that the city would review the video 'in accordance with our established internal processes' and that 'we do not provide comments on personnel matters, including whether an investigation is being conducted or the details of any such process.

' She reiterated that bus drivers are expected to operate vehicles in accordance with all applicable safety procedures and operating policies, and that any concerns would be addressed through normal internal processes if warranted. The dual incidents have ignited public discussion about transparency and accountability within Sault Transit. Critics argue that the removal of petition posters, even if against policy, could be seen as an attempt to stifle dissent, especially given the widespread dissatisfaction with the Sault Loops changes.

The open-door incident further undermines confidence in the transit system's commitment to safety. Residents are calling for clearer guidelines on what constitutes acceptable postings and for a more transparent investigation into the door incident. Emma Ude's petition continues to gather signatures, and she hopes that the city will engage in meaningful dialogue with the community.

'We need a transit system that listens to its users and prioritizes safe and equitable service for everyone,' Ude said. The city has not announced any changes to policy or additional investigations, but the videos have certainly put Sault Transit under the spotlight





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Sault Transit Bus Driver Petition Poster Removal Safety

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