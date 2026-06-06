Sault Surge Aquatic Team Shines at Thunder Bay Grand Prix with 234 Personal Bests and 76 Medals

The Sault Surge Aquatic Team competed in the ABLE Energy Thunderbolts Grand Prix 2026 in Thunder Bay, achieving 234 personal bests and 76 medals, including 13 gold. Emma Vallee and Sophia Li each won six gold medals, and the team earned the Best Performing Team banner for highest average score per swimmer.

The Sault Surge Aquatic Team from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, recently delivered an outstanding performance at the ABLE Energy Thunderbolts Grand Prix 2026, held in Thunder Bay, Ontario, from May 23 to 25.

The event, hosted by the Thunder Bay Thunderbolts at the Canada Games Sportsplex pool, drew over 400 athletes from 13 clubs, including three clubs from Minnesota and North Dakota. The Sault Surge team, comprising swimmers aged 8 to 17, competed fiercely across multiple age groups and categories, achieving remarkable results. Over the three-day meet, the Surge athletes swam to a collective total of 234 personal best times, demonstrating significant improvement and dedication.

Each swimmer contributed to the team's success, with many setting new personal records in multiple events. The team amassed a total of 76 medals, including 13 gold, highlighting their competitive edge. This performance placed them third overall in the gold medal tally, trailing behind the host Thunderbolts with 55 gold and the Riptide Swim Club from Apple Valley, Minnesota, with 26 gold.

In terms of overall points, the Sault Surge scored 2,864 points, securing third place behind the Riptides (4,777 points) and the Thunder Bay team (4,468.5 points). Notably, both the Riptides and Thunderbolts had rosters exceeding 70 swimmers, while the Sault Surge fielded a smaller team, giving them an advantage in average score per swimmer. This efficiency earned them the Best Performing Team banner for the highest average score per swimmer at the meet.

Individual excellence was a hallmark of the Sault Surge performance. Twenty swimmers won medals in individual events over the weekend. Among the standout performers, Sophia Li, 14, and Emma Vallee, 14, each captured six gold medals, leading the team in gold count. Vallee's exceptional performance earned her the overall high-point trophy for the girls 13-14 age group, recognizing her consistency and dominance in her events.

Blake Krivan, 10, also earned high-point trophies for his age group, as well as the highest scoring individual swim award. Krivan won three gold medals and set his first club record in the 100-meter backstroke, showcasing his potential as a rising star. Asher Leask, 10, won gold four times and set club records in both the 50-meter and 100-meter butterfly events, demonstrating versatility and speed.

Other gold medalists included Lenden Ellis (15), Bo Mackay (9), and Sofia Naquitquitan (9), each winning gold in their respective age groups in individual events. Mackenna O'Leary (15), Angela Thomson (13), and Giorgia Valle (14) delivered strong individual performances, each swimming personal bests more than ten times throughout the meet, reflecting their hard work and improvement. Looking ahead, the Sault Surge Aquatic Team continues to train intensively for upcoming competitions.

Several team members will attend the Regional B Championships in Timmins, Ontario, this upcoming weekend, aiming to build on their recent success. The team will also host their second annual Black vs. Purple Time Trial on June 6 at the John Rhodes Community Centre pool in Sault Ste. Marie, providing an opportunity for swimmers to compete against teammates in a fun, supportive environment.

Additionally, Andrew Li, Sophia Li, and Emma Vallee have met the stringent standards required to compete at the Ontario Swimming Championships in Toronto this July, a prestigious provincial championship. The team's commitment to excellence, both individually and collectively, underscores their growing reputation in the regional swimming community. Their recent accomplishments in Thunder Bay not only highlight their talent but also their relentless pursuit of personal bests and team success.

With continued training and upcoming events, the Sault Surge Aquatic Team is poised for an exciting summer season, building on the momentum from their impressive showing at the Grand Prix





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Swimming Competition Sault Surge Aquatic Team Personal Bests Gold Medals Ontario Swimming

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