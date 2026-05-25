Sault Ste. Marie Man Released on Bail Amidst Manslaughter and Civil Suit Following Daughter's Overdose Death

A Sault Ste. Marie man has been released on bail after being charged with manslaughter in connection with the overdose death of his 13-year-old daughter. The case has sparked a civil lawsuit against multiple defendants, including the family members and child services. The defendant is set to stand trial in June.

A Sault Ste. Marie man charged with manslaughter in connection with the overdose death of his 13-year-old daughter has been released on bail. Last week, Ontario Court Justice Faith Finnestad granted Paul Firlotte a release order with a number of conditions, including an order to stay away from residences where children under the age of 18 are present.

The 43-year-old is also barred from communicating with several individuals. Firlotte's arrest is connected to a Sept. 4, 2023 incident where police attended a multi-unit residential building in the 300 block of Albert Street West for a welfare check on a child. His daughter, Jocelynn Firlotte-Lowe, was found unresponsive. Police administered naloxone and attempted CPR, but when paramedics arrived they confirmed the girl had died.

On March 5, 2025, detectives with Sault Ste. Marie Police Service found and arrested Firlotte, who was charged with manslaughter and held in custody pending a bail hearing. None of the allegations have been tested in court and Firlotte is considered innocent until proven guilty. Firlotte’s bail was initially granted in October 2025, but he remained in custody at the Algoma Treatment and Remand Centre because he was unable to meet the conditions for his release.

The girl's family members, including her mother Sarah Lowe, have launched a £2-million civil suit against Firlotte, the Children’s Aid Society of Algoma, and the owner of the property where she died. The plaintiffs — Lowe, along with her maternal grandmother and aunt — claim all of the defendants were negligent in their responsibility to ensure the girl's safety leading up to her death, which has been attributed to fentanyl, methamphetamine and bromazolam intoxication.

The allegations contained in the lawsuit have not been tested in court and Firlotte is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Last week, Justice Finnestad committed Firlotte to stand trial for the manslaughter charge and will be tried by a judge and jury. Trial dates have not been set. His matter returns to court on June 3





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Sault Ste. Marie Manslaughter Overdose Death Bail Release Civil Lawsuit Child Services

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