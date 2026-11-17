A Sault Ste. Marie landlord received a tax bill with more than $8,800 in unpaid tenant utility charges, prompting the city to review its process for transferring such debts to property owners.

A Sault Ste. Marie landlord is warning others after more than $8,800 in unpaid tenant utility charges were added to his tax roll under the Municipal Act.

Sam Lepore, a longtime shoe store owner and landlord in the Steelton area, saw the charge when he received his tax bill a few months ago. The total came to nearly $9,000, including $2,000 in accumulated interest. Lepore said he has been in business for 39 years and has managed properties in the city since taking over the business decades ago. He described the unexpected levy as the biggest curveball he has ever encountered.

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A lot of things have happened to me over 39 years, but this was the biggest curveball ever, he said. He added that he pays all his bills on time and has never missed a payment, making the situation emotionally distressing as well as financially damaging. Lepore said he had paid the taxes for all his properties on September 7 and owed nothing to the city before the utility debt was added. He told his wife, what is this?

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I just paid the taxes Sept. 7 for all the properties. I owe them nothing. PUC Services officials said in a statement that unpaid water and wastewater charges may be transferred to a property's tax roll regardless of whose name the utility account is in.

Municipal Act Allows Utility Debt Transfer

According to the utility, Section 398(2) of the Municipal Act, 2001 permits fees and charges for services supplied to a property, including water and wastewater services, to be added to the property's tax roll and collected in the same manner as municipal taxes. This means unpaid water and wastewater charges may be transferred to the property's tax roll, regardless of whether the utility account was held in the tenant's name, the utility said.

The regulation allows the city to recover funds for essential services even when the primary account holder fails to pay. Lepore also expressed frustration upon learning that PUC Services maintains a form on its website that allows tenants to notify landlords if they are significantly behind on payments. He said he did not know about the form until after he had already paid the substantial debt.

It is hidden because the proper way to do it is when a tenant does go sign up for services, they should notify the landlord, say so-and-so is here to sign up. Would you like them to sign this form to let you know if it's in arrears for three months? And if the tenant says no, then I am not going to rent to them, Lepore said.

He said finding out about the form after paying nearly $9,000, of which $2,000 was interest, felt like a punch in the face. He argued that the proper procedure should involve the tenant signing a notification when signing up for services, allowing the landlord to decide whether to rent to them based on their financial reliability. Tom Vair, the Chief Administrative Officer of the City of Sault Ste.

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City Official Acknowledges Process Flaw

Marie, said he is aware of the situation and told CTV News that a change is necessary in the way the city deals with these arrears. It's a matter of going down that list and how far down that list, he said. We can go in processing them. So, looking at, staff resources would be one thing.

The city is looking at, upgrading some of its technology, the ERP system, which hopefully will allow us to bring those over a little more seamlessly and less manually. Vair confirmed that the city is reviewing the process and looking at staff resources to manage the processing of these cases more effectively.

The city is in the process of upgrading its Enterprise Resource Planning, or ERP, technology system, which is expected to allow for a more seamless transfer of debt information and reduce reliance on manual processing. Vair said he is working with PUC Services to inform landlords about these debts earlier and to ensure property owners are fully aware of the tenant consent form options available to them.

System Upgrades Planned To Address Debt Issues

The city said changes to the process are likely to take six to eight months to come into effect. This timeline allows the city and utility providers sufficient time to adjust their systems and communication protocols. The goal is to prevent future instances where landlords are blindsided by massive utility debts associated with their rental properties.

As the city works to refine its approach, other landlords in the region are closely watching to see how these changes will impact their own property management practices and financial liabilities. The situation highlights a critical friction point between municipal regulations and landlord-tenant dynamics. Lepore's experience serves as a warning to other landlords about the potential for unpaid tenant utility charges to become their responsibility under current rules.