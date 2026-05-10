Sault Ste. Marie Introduces Massive Bus Route Redesign for Fall Election

The City of Sault Ste. Marie is launching a new transit network called 'Sault Loops' on June 7, aiming to provide better stop frequency, reliability, and overall rider experience. The new routes have four new routes: Citywide, Westside, Hillside, and Eastside, with the aim to make transfers easier and reduce travel times.

Just in time to delight (or outrage) voters in this fall's municipal election, the City of Sault Ste. Marie is introducing a massive redesign of local bus routes .

The new transit network, referred to as 'Sault Loops', will launch on June 7. It's designed to provide better stop frequency, reliability, and overall rider experience. It has four new routes for riders to get used to: Citywide, Westside, Hillside, and Eastside.

"The updated network will allow riders to transfer more easily between routes, reducing travel times and minimizing the need for frequent downtown connections," said Brent Lamming, the city's deputy CAO for community development and enterprise services. "As part of the changes, on-demand weekend evening service will be discontinued and replaced with hourly fixed-route service. There will be no changes to the Community Bus," Lamming said in a news release.

"The improvements we're making are the result of extensive analysis and community input gathered through the Transit Optimization Study," said Lamming. He says the new loop routes offer these advantages: To view the new routes and schedules, please click on the links below: Hillside Clockwise Route Map and Schedule Counterclockwise Route Map and Schedule Citywide Clockwise Route Map and Schedule Counterclockwise Route Map and Schedule Citywide Detour (May – Dec) Clockwise Route Map and Schedule Counterclockwise Route Map and Schedule Westside Clockwise Route Map and Schedule Counterclockwise Route Map and Schedule Eastside Route Map and Schedule Central Community Bus Route Map and Schedul





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Sault Ste. Marie Bus Routes Transit Network Sault Loops New Routes Citywide Westside Hillside Eastside Stop Frequency Reliability Rider Experience Transfers Travel Times Downtown Connections On-Demand Weekend Evening Service Hourly Fixed-Route Service Community Bus Transit Optimization Study Extensive Analysis Community Input Links Below

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