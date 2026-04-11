Sault Ste. Marie Extends Overnight Parking Ban and Delays Bicycle Lane Openings Due to Unusual Winter

The City of Sault Ste. Marie is extending its overnight parking prohibition and delaying the opening of bicycle lanes until May 26 due to an atypical winter with heavy snowfall and slow snowmelt.

The City of Sault Ste. Marie is adjusting its usual spring schedule due to an atypical winter, characterized by significant snowfall and below-average spring temperatures. These conditions have led to a slower snowmelt than typically experienced, prompting the city to extend several winter-related regulations. The most notable change is the extension of the overnight parking prohibition, which was originally slated to end at the end of April.

This restriction, which prohibits parking on city streets between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m., will now remain in effect until May 26. This decision reflects the city's commitment to ensuring public safety and efficient street maintenance in light of the unusual weather patterns. The extended parking ban will allow city crews ample time to conduct street sweeping operations effectively, minimizing disruption and ensuring thorough cleaning of roadways. The city understands that this measure may cause inconvenience to some residents, but emphasizes that it is necessary to maintain safe and clean streets for all citizens. City officials are closely monitoring the weather and will reassess the situation if conditions change dramatically. They are urging residents to cooperate with the extended regulations for the safety and benefit of the entire community. Residents are encouraged to utilize available off-street parking options whenever possible and to stay informed about any further updates or changes to city services. The city appreciates the cooperation and understanding of its residents as it navigates the challenges posed by this unusual winter. \Another significant adjustment concerns the opening of designated bicycle lanes. The city has decided to delay the opening of these lanes, usually accessible earlier in the spring, until May 26 as well. This delay is directly linked to the slow snowmelt and the need to prepare safe riding surfaces for cyclists. The prolonged presence of snow and ice, coupled with the ongoing street sweeping operations, necessitates the continued closure of bicycle lanes to ensure cyclist safety. This extension provides city crews with the necessary time to clear debris, repair any winter-related damages, and thoroughly clean the bicycle lanes before they are opened to the public. The safety of cyclists is a top priority for the city, and this measure reflects its dedication to creating a safe environment for all road users. This decision prioritizes the safety of cyclists and the effective execution of street maintenance, ensuring that the bicycle lanes are in optimal condition before they are reopened. The city acknowledges the eagerness of cyclists to begin using the lanes and appreciates their patience and understanding during this period of adjustment. This approach allows the city to conduct necessary street sweeping operations and prepare the lanes safely for cyclists to use. \The adjustments to the city's schedule were explained in a report prepared this week by Dan Perri, the City's director of public works. Perri stated that the unusual winter conditions, including significant snowfall and below-average spring temperatures, have caused a slower snowmelt rate than in typical years. This has directly impacted the city's street sweeping program, creating delays in their ability to efficiently clear roadways and prepare them for spring. 'Due to the substantial snowfall recorded this winter, combined with below-average spring temperatures, snow melt is occurring more slowly than in a typical year,' Perri explained. 'This will result in delays to the street sweeping program.' Perri further clarified that the extension of both the overnight parking prohibition and the bicycle lane closures is crucial for ensuring the smooth operation of street sweeping and the safety of cyclists. 'For this reason, it is recommended that the bicycle lane closure along with the overnight parking prohibition be extended to May 26, 2026,' Perri said in the report. 'These extensions will provide city forces with sufficient time to establish a safe riding surface for cyclists and will ensure that sweeping operations are not disrupted by overnight on-street parking.' The city is committed to transparency and will continue to provide updates to residents as the weather conditions evolve and further adjustments are made





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Sault Ste. Marie Overnight Parking Bicycle Lanes Winter Weather Street Sweeping

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