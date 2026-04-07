Sault Ste. Marie Enacts New Regulations for Food Vendors and Peddlers, Prioritizing Public Safety

The City of Sault Ste. Marie has implemented new regulations requiring criminal record checks for food vendors and peddlers, along with agent licensing for door-to-door sales and updated insurance requirements, emphasizing public safety and consumer protection.

The City of Sault Ste. Marie has implemented new regulations concerning food vendors and street peddlers, mandating criminal record check s and increased safety measures. The revised bylaw, which took effect two weeks prior, now requires all individuals operating food vending vehicles or engaging in the sale of goods from place to place, including the offering of samples, to undergo a Police Criminal Records Check Level One.

The original results of this check must be submitted to the city clerk's department, ensuring a thorough vetting process for anyone interacting with the public through mobile sales. This update reflects the city's commitment to prioritizing public safety, particularly given the nature of these businesses, which often involve entering residential areas, interacting with seniors and vulnerable individuals, and operating with limited oversight. Jenna Ricard from the city's legal department emphasized the importance of accountability and protection, citing the potential risks associated with unsupervised street vending and peddling. The city clerk's department had previously received criminal record checks from food vendor and peddler license applicants. However, this revision formalizes the criminal record check as a necessary requirement for obtaining the license itself, as Ricard explained in a memorandum addressed to Mayor Matthew Shoemaker and ward councillors. This proactive approach underscores the city's dedication to creating a secure and trustworthy environment for residents and visitors alike.\Furthermore, the city has introduced a new licensing class specifically for peddlers engaging in door-to-door temporary sales. In addition to the existing requirements for businesses and organizations conducting street sales, individual agents involved in door-to-door sales are now required to obtain a $50 agent's license. This new license aims to significantly enhance public safety by providing residents with a means to verify the identity of the sales agent. The agent is required to carry and display the license when conducting sales, offering a readily available form of identification for consumers. Ricard highlights that this initiative not only improves public safety, but also aids in consumer protection and the prevention of fraudulent activities. This proactive approach serves as a protective measure for residents, allowing them to engage with door-to-door sales representatives with a greater degree of confidence. The city has invested in these measures to reinforce consumer trust and safety within the community. The city’s multifaceted approach is designed to balance the needs of vendors and peddlers with the safety and well-being of the residents of Sault Ste. Marie. This comprehensive strategy reflects a forward-thinking approach to urban management, focusing on community well-being and the creation of a secure and responsible marketplace within the city limits. This initiative showcases the city’s proactive approach to safeguarding its citizens and businesses.\In addition to the criminal record checks and agent licensing, the city has also updated insurance requirements for food vendors and street peddlers. Both categories are now mandated to carry at least $2 million of comprehensive general liability insurance, with the city being added as an additional insured party. Interestingly, for food vendors, this represents a reduction in required insurance coverage, as they were previously obligated to carry $5 million in insurance. This adjustment suggests a careful assessment of risk and a strategic balance between ensuring adequate protection and reducing the financial burden on local businesses. The City of Sault Ste. Marie’s ongoing efforts demonstrate a comprehensive approach to governing and maintaining a safe and reliable business environment for all its residents and visitors. The City is committed to building a safe, secure, and thriving community, making this an important topic





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Food Vendors Peddlers Criminal Record Check Licensing Public Safety Insurance Sault Ste. Marie

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