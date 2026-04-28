Sault Ste. Marie Council Demands Urgent Report on Property Standards Enforcement Blitz

Sault Ste. Marie city council has set an unusually tight deadline for a staff report on a targeted property standards enforcement blitz, aiming to address growing concerns about neglected properties and public safety in the downtown area. The report, due in just one week, must include recommendations on staffing, geographic scope, and stricter penalties. The move follows reports of hazardous conditions, including rotting wood piles, discarded syringes, and increased crime near the men’s shelter and HART Hub. Council also honored retiring Chief Building Official Freddie Pozzebon and promoted Francois Couture to replace him.

In the sprawling offices of the Ronald A. Irwin Civic Centre, preparing reports for city council can often take months, if not years. However, in an unprecedented display of urgency, Sault Ste.

Marie city council set an ambitious deadline for a staff report on a targeted proactive property standards, yard maintenance, and vacant home bylaw enforcement initiative. The report, due at the next council meeting on Monday, May 4—just a week away—must include recommendations on whether additional staffing is necessary for the enforcement blitz.

It must also outline the geographic scope of the initiative, which is expected to cover the area from Wellington Street to the water’s edge, between Pim Street and West Street. Council members emphasized the need for swift action, with Mayor Matthew Shoemaker noting that the tight timeline reflects the city’s desire for immediate results. While longer-term strategies will be handled by the city’s law enforcement task force, the pressing issue of neglected properties in the downtown core demands urgent attention.

The recent snowmelt has exposed numerous unsightly and hazardous conditions, including rotting wood piles, discarded debris, and overgrown yards. Ward 1 Councillor Sandra Hollingsworth highlighted concerns from constituents about unsafe and unsanitary properties, while residents near the men’s shelter and HART Hub on Wellington Street reported issues such as fires, discarded syringes, and increased crime.

The resolution, introduced by Ward 2 Councillor Luke Dufour and Ward 4’s Marchy Bruni, calls for a comprehensive review of enforcement strategies, including potential increases in fines, shorter compliance periods, and the registration of orders on property titles. Bruni suggested hiring an additional bylaw enforcement officer to expedite the process, arguing that current penalties are insufficient to deter violations.

The full text of the resolution underscores the need for a more proactive approach to property standards enforcement, with a focus on high-impact areas. Meanwhile, in other council business, members congratulated Chief Building Official Freddie Pozzebon on his retirement after 38 years of service to the city. Councillors also voted to promote Francois Couture to fill Pozzebon’s position, ensuring continuity in the city’s building and safety regulations





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