Sault Ste. Marie Community Theatre Centre Seeking Passionate Directors for 2026 Board

The Sault Ste. Marie Community Theatre Centre (SCTC) is inviting passionate and skilled individuals to join its board of directors. The SCTC is seeking individuals with experience in various areas such as organizational development, governance, financial management, funding, fundraising, and infrastructure sustainability. A passion for the arts and an understanding of the importance of community engagement are essential. If you are interested in serving on the Board of Directors, please submit a letter outlining your interest along with your contact information and supporting resume to the SCTC by May 13, 2026. Please put SCTC 2026 Director Recruitment in the subject line.

The Sault Ste. Marie Community Theatre Centre (SCTC) is inviting passionate and skilled individuals to join its board of directors . The SCTC is seeking individuals with experience in various areas such as organizational development , governance, financial management , funding, fundraising, and infrastructure sustainability.

A passion for the arts and an understanding of the importance of community engagement are essential. If you are interested in serving on the Board of Directors, please submit a letter outlining your interest along with your contact information and supporting resume to the SCTC by May 13, 2026. Please put SCTC 2026 Director Recruitment in the subject line





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Sault Ste. Marie Community Theatre Centre Board Of Directors Passionate Individuals Skilled Individuals Organizational Development Governance Financial Management Funding Fundraising Infrastructure Sustainability Communications And Marketing Productivity And Growth Arts Community Engagement 2026 Director Recruitment

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