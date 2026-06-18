Sault Ste. Marie Collision Reporting Centre Reopens After Unforeseen Closure

The Collision Reporting Centre in Sault Ste. Marie temporarily closed due to unforeseen circumstances will reopen on Friday, June 19, with adjusted hours. The public is encouraged to use the online system.

UPDATE: The Collision Reporting Centre (CRC) in Sault Ste. Marie will open today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a police release issued this morning.

SooToday has contacted the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service for further details. The centre had been closed for two consecutive days due to unforeseen circumstances, causing inconvenience for residents involved in vehicle collisions. The original closure was announced on Thursday, June 17, with expectations to reopen on Friday, June 19 at 9 a.m. However, the centre remained closed on Friday, leading to updated hours.

The CRC is located at 180 Brock Street, within the Division 2 substation. The facility is essential for processing collision reports, requiring drivers to visit in person for vehicle photography and finalizing reports after initiating them online. Community members are reminded that they can start their collision reports online at reportacollision.com, a secure system available 24/7. This allows drivers to submit key details while the information is still fresh.

After the online submission, drivers must still visit the CRC in person to complete the process with photographic evidence. This two-step system aims to streamline reporting while ensuring all necessary documentation is collected. Police advise calling the Division 2 Duty Officer at 705-949-6300 ext. 190 to confirm the CRC is open before attending, as schedules may change. The closure has raised questions about alternate arrangements for those with urgent reporting needs.

Collision reporting centres are crucial for documenting accidents, particularly for insurance claims and legal purposes. Delays in reporting can affect claim processing and investigation timelines. The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service has not specified the nature of the unforeseen circumstances, but similar closures are rare and typically due to staffing or technical issues.

Residents are encouraged to utilize the online portal to expedite their reports. The online system captures vehicle information, driver details, and preliminary descriptions of the collision scene. Once submitted, the report is queued for the CRC staff, who will schedule the in-person visit. This hybrid model reduces time at the centre and minimizes wait times.

The CRC also provides guidance on what to do immediately after a collision, such as exchanging information with other parties, documenting the scene with photos, and ensuring safety. The reopening hours have been adjusted to accommodate public demand. Today's shortened hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. may be due to staffing constraints, but tomorrow's schedule from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. aligns with normal Saturday hours.

The police emphasize that the CRC is essential for maintaining road safety and proper reporting. They apologize for any inconvenience and assure the public that steps are being taken to prevent future disruptions. For drivers who have been waiting to report a collision, the extended hours this weekend provide an opportunity to fulfill legal requirements. Failure to report a collision can result in penalties, especially if there are injuries or significant property damage.

The Sault Ste. Marie police also remind drivers to carry insurance and vehicle registration documents when visiting the CRC. In summary, the Collision Reporting Centre is back in operation with updated hours. The online portal remains a key tool for initiating reports.

Residents are advised to confirm availability before visiting. The police continue to monitor the situation and will provide further updates if needed. This incident highlights the importance of having robust reporting systems in place for unexpected closures. The community appreciates the efforts of the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service in resuming services promptly





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