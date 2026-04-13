Sault Smart Grid's Self-Healing Technology Falls Short of Community-Wide Reach, Report Reveals

A technical report reveals that the self-healing technology of the Sault Smart Grid has only been implemented on 40% of the distribution network, despite being marketed as a community-wide initiative. While the grid has prevented outages for thousands of customers, the report highlights a significant gap in coverage and a discrepancy in project cost.

A recent technical report from PUC Distribution Inc. highlights a disparity between the marketing of the Sault Smart Grid as a community-wide initiative and the actual implementation of its self-healing technology . The report reveals that the smart grid 's self-healing distribution automation , specifically the Fault Location, Isolation, and Service Restoration (FLISR) system, has been deployed on only approximately 40 percent of the subtransmission and distribution feeders.

This leaves a significant 60 percent of the feeders within PUC’s service area, spanning approximately 342 square kilometers, without the automated restoration capabilities of the self-healing technology. This means that a considerable portion of the distribution network is not equipped to automatically isolate faults and restore power as quickly as the smart grid's capabilities would allow. Despite this limited deployment of the core self-healing functionality, PUC maintains that the smart grid has already provided significant benefits to its customers. The company reported that in 2025 the Sault Smart Grid successfully prevented outages for over 10,000 customers and mitigated over 900,000 customer outage minutes. However, the 40 percent figure, derived from a technical report released in July 2023, months before the official launch of the community-wide smart grid, clarifies that this percentage reflects the reach of only the FLISR system, a key component of the smart grid's self-healing capabilities. PUC officials emphasize that the 40 percent figure doesn’t encompass the broader benefits derived from other smart grid components. These include system-wide visibility through smart monitoring devices, which benefit all customers by improving reliability and reducing operating costs. According to PUC spokesperson Lauren MacGillivray, the smart monitoring devices allow crews to spend less time investigating issues, which contributes to lower local distribution rates. Furthermore, all customers benefit from the outage management system, which provides real-time outage information through the MyPUC app and website. The utility has installed 75 smart monitoring devices throughout its service territory, both above and underground, on subtransmission lines. These devices aid in quickly identifying and addressing system issues, saving time and money in outage response. MacGillivray also stated that all of PUC’s approximately 30,000 residential customers benefit from the smart grid's dynamic voltage regulation, which lowers the overall voltage, leading to reduced energy consumption. This component has been instrumental in making the Sault Smart Grid program cost-neutral, ensuring that customers experience the benefits of the grid without increased bill impacts. Additional details from the final report on the Sault Smart Grid show that the initial plan was to implement the FLISR system on 70 percent of PUC’s feeders. This plan was scaled back to roughly 40 percent after a budget review. PUC has confirmed that there are currently no plans to expand the FLISR system beyond the existing 40 percent coverage. PUC emphasizes its ongoing efforts to strengthen the reliability of its distribution system and reduce the impact of outages while balancing cost-effectiveness for its customers. The utility stated that it continuously assesses its infrastructure to identify opportunities for improvement and makes strategic investments in areas where it is most beneficial. MacGillivray highlighted the practice of integrating new components into ongoing infrastructure renewal programs, such as installing a recloser during a hydro pole replacement, to maximize efficiency and cost savings. This approach, she said, ensures smart and sustainable investment. This clarification follows previous instances where questions regarding the smart grid's reach went unanswered, particularly after a power outage in the city's west end. While over 1,700 customers experienced an outage, PUC reported that 278 customers were spared an outage due to the smart grid's capabilities. The official launch of the Sault Smart Grid in November 2023 was promoted as Canada's first community-wide smart grid system, promising improved electrical system reliability. According to a PUC news release at the time, the project was expected to lead to shorter power outages and fewer impacted customers. The release emphasized the essential role of enhancing electricity supply reliability for the community's future prosperity and sustainability. Notably, there is a discrepancy in the reported cost of the project. While previous reports indicated a $34-million price tag, the Natural Resources Canada website lists the total cost at over $42.8 million, a difference of nearly $9 million. MacGillivray clarified that the smart grid project reached 'substantial completion' in November 2023 at a total cost of $33 million





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