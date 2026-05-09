Sault College's 2nd Annual Big Case High School Business Competition

A full-day experiential learning event designed to showcase student talent, teamwork, and entrepreneurial thinking, the Big Case High School Business Competition is a chance for local high school students to analyze real-world business cases, develop creative solutions, and present their recommendations to a panel of judges.

Local high school students got a chance to check out Sault College yesterday during its 2nd Annual Big Case High School Business Competition . This competition was a full-day experiential learning event designed to showcase student talent , teamwork, and entrepreneurial thinking .

Business students had the option of competing in the signature case competition stream, where teams analyzed a real-world business case, developed creative solutions, and presented their recommendations to a panel of judges. The event strengthened skills in critical thinking, communication, leadership, and problem solving. Cash and scholarship prizes, as well as trophies, were awarded to the top teams thanks to the generous support of sponsors.

The College extends its appreciation to title sponsor Sault North Rotary, and to returning sponsors BDO, Stefanizzi Professional Group, and RPA Canada, along with new sponsor Praxar, for their commitment to supporting local students and experiential learning opportunities. Sault College also recognizes the important role of local high school business teachers for their ongoing support in helping students prepare for the competition and making their participation possible.

In addition to external sponsors, the competition was supported through internal collaboration across Sault College. Trophies and plaques were produced on campus and Culinary staff provided refreshments for participants, helping to create a welcoming, student-centred experience. The Big Case High School Business Competition gives high school students an opportunity to experience the type of hands-on business learning available at Sault College and to learn more about business pathways available close to home





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Sault College Big Case High School Business Competition Experiential Learning Student Talent Teamwork Entrepreneurial Thinking Real-World Business Challenges Critical Thinking Communication Leadership Problem Solving Cash Prizes Scholarship Prizes Trophies Sponsors Local High School Business Teachers Internal Collaboration Culinary Staff Welcoming Student-Centred Experience

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