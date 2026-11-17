Saudi-backed forces in Yemen sent more troops to Tur al-Baha to block a Houthi advance on Aden, while Houthis reported deadly airstrikes and a tanker was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi-backed forces in Yemen deployed more troops and equipment on Tuesday to Tur al-Baha, a district about 85 kilometres (52 miles) from the southern port city of Aden, to defend it from a Houthi advance.

The forces are allied with Yemen's internationally recognized government. For weeks, the Houthis have tried to take Tur al-Baha, which is considered the first line of defense for Aden. Two Yemeni military officials said the Saudi-backed forces have put up stiff resistance. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

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Houthi Casualties Rise in Yemen Battles

One official close to the Houthis said the rebels have suffered significant casualties in recent battles around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea, and front lines in Marib and Jawf provinces. A Houthi spokesman did not respond to calls seeking comment. The Houthis have repeatedly said they will not attack Aden. Over the weekend, Saudi-backed forces withdrew from areas along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait to avoid being encircled and to focus on securing Aden.

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That pullback allowed the Houthis to consolidate their grip on the key Red Sea strait. The Institute for the Study of War think tank said Monday that the pullback has only temporarily held off the Houthis and has not resolved the Saudi-backed forces' underlying vulnerabilities, including fragmentation, poor coordination and overextension. Anees al-Asbahi, a Houthi health spokesman, said a strike on a sponge factory in the port city of Hodeida killed at least seven people and wounded nine.

He said the death toll was likely to increase. Al-Asbahi also said two people were killed in a strike in the northern province of Saada, while a strike on a shoe factory in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa, wounded nine. Four people were wounded in an attack in Wadi Al Gabara in Kitaf District. The Houthi-run Al-Masirah satellite television said airstrikes also hit the Houthi-held Red Sea island of Kamaran and the district of Beni al-Harith, without providing further details.

Saudi Arabia did not immediately comment on the Houthi claims. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization said a tanker was attacked Tuesday in the Strait of Hormuz, north of Oman. The attack ignited a fire in the vessel's engine room. The extent of the damage and the environmental impact were not immediately known.

Before the start of the U.S. war with Iran on Feb. 28, a fifth of the world's gas and oil transited the Strait of Hormuz. Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said Tuesday that mediation efforts between the U.S. and Iran were continuing. He said a meeting with the Iranian side would be held later in the day to exchange views on proposals under discussion.

Trump Warns Iran Over Threats

Al Ansari warned that any escalation on the ground posed an extremely grave danger to the prospects of reaching an agreement. Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran would pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before if it follows through on its threats against the American capital. Trump made the remark after reporters asked him whether there was an imminent threat to Washington from Iran. I hope it's not.

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But we take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy, said Trump, who was meeting with leaders of Japan, India and Australia in the Philippines. The United Kingdom on Tuesday imposed sanctions on property and development companies involved in West Bank settlement expansion, as well as an activist group the British government says has blocked aid to Gaza.

Britain Imposes Sanctions on Israel Firms

These are the first sanctions announced since Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said in September that the U.K. would toughen its stance toward Israel to protect the viability of a two-state solution. European countries have raised concerns that the accelerated rate of settlement building in the West Bank risks making a two-state solution impossible. Miliband said the sanctions apply to eight property development and construction firms, disrupting the flow of finance that supports building in the West Bank.

The sanctions also target Tzav 9, an Israeli activist movement that has prevented humanitarian aid convoys from entering Gaza, the government said. The UN human rights office said Tuesday it had documented 2,230 civilian deaths in Sudan's war through the end of October this year, more than two-thirds caused by drone strikes. The office said drone use has become the defining feature of the war between Sudan's military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Li Fung, who heads the office's Sudan team, told reporters in Geneva by video from Khartoum that these tactics have continued since July. The war, now in its fourth year, has created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. Aid groups say it has killed at least 59,000 people, displaced around 13 million and pushed parts of the country into famine. This report will be updated throughout the day as new information becomes available.