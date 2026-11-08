Saudi Arabia Intercepts Missiles Damaging Aramco Building as Israel Gave Eisenkot Mandate to Form Government

Saudi Arabia intercepted missiles targeting Riyadh, damaging an Aramco building, while the UAE rescued crew from a fire in the Sea of Oman. In Israel, Gadi Eisenkot was formally tasked with forming a new government following recent elections.

Saudi Arabia said on Sunday that its air defenses intercepted incoming missiles targeting the kingdom's capital, Riyadh, and other regions. Falling debris from the interceptions damaged a building belonging to the state-owned oil giant Aramco in the King Abdullah Financial District.

Saudi Air Defenses Intercept Missiles Near Aramco

The Saudi Energy Ministry confirmed there were no casualties at the Aramco facility. Witnesses in Riyadh reported hearing a loud explosion early Sunday morning and describing significant damage to the Aramco building. Due to security concerns, these witnesses spoke on the condition of anonymity. The Saudi-led coalition stated that its air defenses intercepted two ballistic missiles and two cruise missiles.

Also read Saudi Arabia intercepts missiles targeting Riyadh, Aramco building damaged

The coalition accused Iran-backed Houthis of launching the weapons. In response, the Houthis' military spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, claimed the group had hit targets in Riyadh.

He made this claim in a statement issued on Sunday. Saree justified the attacks as retaliation for recent strikes on a village and a market in southwestern Yemen. He said those prior attacks left dozens dead or wounded and blamed them on Saudi Arabia.

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Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates reported rescuing 22 crew members after a fire broke out aboard a cargo ship in the Sea of Oman. The UAE National Guard stated that the crew members, all of Arab nationalities, were in stable condition after receiving first aid. The National Guard did not identify the specific vessel or specify the cause of the fire.

UK Reports Tanker Fire While Israel Forms Government

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a British military organization monitoring maritime security, reported that a tanker caught fire on Saturday near Khasab, Oman. It was unclear if this was the same ship involved in the UAE rescue. In Israel, opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot formally received the first chance to form the next government. Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced the decision late Saturday after days of consultations with parties elected to the parliament on October 27.

This move is a significant step for the former military chief in his effort to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Herzog's decision follows elections in a deeply divided country scarred by the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks and the subsequent multifront wars. Eisenkot must now launch complicated negotiations with potential coalition partners. His success is not guaranteed, and some question whether he can form a stable government.

Residents in Israel and the Palestinian territories expressed mixed reactions. Some Israelis hope for a government that can reverse Netanyahu's judicial overhaul. Others expect little change in policy. Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank voiced skepticism about any shift in Israeli strategies.

Trump Says US Ready To Strike Iran

President Trump stated that the United States is ready to resume striking Iran but indicated it is highly unlikely. He told CNN that as long as progress continues in negotiations with Tehran, military action is not necessary.

However, Trump noted that the U.S. has identified infrastructure targets, including 38 bridges, for potential strikes. This statement came as tensions remained high in the region. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio added that the U.S. reserves the right to defend itself against clear threats to shipping or forces. Violence and instability continued across other parts of the region.

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A large sandstone slab collapsed onto makeshift tents in central Gaza, killing at least four people, including three children. Health officials at Al-Aqsa Martyrs and Nasser hospitals confirmed the deaths. Civil defense workers and residents searched through the rubble with their bare hands. Torrential rains in Gaza over the past few days likely contributed to the collapse.

Most of Gaza's displaced population still lives in overcrowded tent camps. A drone attack targeted the Khor Mor gas field in northern Iraq on Sunday. Officials confirmed the strategic facility was taken offline, causing widespread power outages. No casualties were reported, and the damage extent was unclear.

Iraq Gas Field Hit As Iran Executes Men

No group immediately claimed responsibility. The field is one of northern Iraq's most productive natural gas sources. Its output fuels regional power plants. Iran executed three men in Karaj on Sunday.

State TV reported they were convicted of armed riot and cooperation with Israel and the United States during January protests. Iran has hanged more than two dozen people on similar charges recently. International rights groups have condemned the secret trials. The protests were largely suppressed following the war between the U.S., Israel, and Iran in February.

Explosions were heard on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state media reported the incidents late on Sunday. Similar reports have occurred in previous days without official confirmation.

Meanwhile, an Israeli strike killed two Palestinians in southern Gaza. Health officials reported the deaths, adding to the ongoing humanitarian crisis. The region remains volatile with multiple conflicting forces and unresolved tensions.