Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Syria call for calm as fears grow of new US, Israel, Iran escalation

Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Syria urge calm at a Bahrain security forum as fears grow of a new US, Israel and Iran escalation and regional leaders push for peace.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Syria called for calm and renewed diplomacy on Saturday as fears grew of a new escalation between the United States, Israel and Iran, speaking at a security forum in Bahrain. Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Waleed ElKhereiji, told the audience that the message from the region is that it wants a return to peace.

ElKhereiji said efforts were underway to prevent a military escalation and to reach an agreement that ends the crisis with Iran. He said the message from the region was clear: people in this part of the world want to bring peace back to the region. He added that no one can predict the outcome of those efforts.

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Regional leaders push for peace

The Bahrain forum brought together senior diplomats from across the Middle East as tensions involving Washington, Israel and Tehran dominate the regional agenda. ElKhereiji's remarks put the Gulf state's position at the center of the push for calm.

Egypt's Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, speaking at the same event, said an escalation in the region would be extremely destructive. He said he was very confident that a second round would be more dangerous, more destructive, and would lead to nowhere.

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His warning reflects widespread concern that a new cycle of confrontation could spread beyond the parties directly involved and damage stability across the Middle East. The forum in Bahrain provided a rare public venue for Arab officials to outline their concerns in a single setting.

Syria and Jordan discuss border security

Syria's Foreign Minister, Assad al-Shibani, said Saturday that border security is a shared responsibility between his country and Jordan. He said a high-level meeting is expected next month to discuss arrangements between the two neighbors.

Speaking at the security forum in Bahrain, al-Shibani said there are no skirmishes between the countries. His comments come after Jordan said strikes over Syria last week killed 20 militants from the extremist Islamic State group, while acknowledging that civilians had also been killed in the attacks.

Syrian authorities reported seven people killed in the strikes, most of them women and children. The differing tolls underline the sensitivity of cross-border security cooperation at a time of heightened regional tension.

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Syria weighs joining Mecca Pact

Separately, al-Shibani said Syria is in discussions to evaluate joining the Mecca Pact, the Saudi-led defense alliance that includes Turkey and Pakistan. He said that whether Syria joins or not, Syria believes the region is in dire need of a structure that protects its security.

The alliance question adds another layer to the diplomatic activity surrounding the tensions, as regional states consider new security arrangements. The discussions come as commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz remains a visible marker of the stakes involved.

Images distributed by the Associated Press showed cargo ships at anchor in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, in recent days, underscoring how closely global energy routes are tied to the region's stability. Regional leaders at the Bahrain forum made clear their priority is to prevent a new escalation and keep open the path to a negotiated agreement with Iran.