Aishmeen Singh, 17, who went to the Saskatchewan Legislature seeking faster surgery for an ovarian cyst, has been booked for surgery expected before the end of November. Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill says the family followed his advice to work with their specialist.

A Saskatoon teenager who went to the Legislature last week to seek faster surgery has had her request granted, according to the Saskatchewan NDP. Aishmeen Singh, 17, has suffered from bouts of intense pain for over a year due to an ovarian cyst.

She and her father were brought to the Legislature by the Saskatchewan NDP, asking for help after experiencing difficulty and frustration navigating the system. Following a meeting with Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill, the NDP stated Singh was able to get booked for surgery, expected to happen before the end of November. Cockrill says the Singh family followed his advice after their meeting.

Also read Saskatoon puzzle competition raises money for pancreatic cancer

Health Minister Details Advice Given

I'm really thrilled to hear that Aishmeen has a surgery date here before the end of November, he told CTV News. The advice I provided to them was to continue to work with their specialist in terms of understanding how they were prioritized and that particular specialist caseload. I understand that they were able to work with that specific specialist and get a surgical date and that's really, I think, the process that's best, Cockrill said.

Advertisement

The Opposition NDP says it wishes that patients did not have to come to the legislature and publicly state their story in order to get the care and attention they deserve. The case drew attention after Singh and her father appeared at the Legislature last week with the NDP, seeking help in navigating the health care system. Singh, 17, has been dealing with intense pain for more than a year caused by an ovarian cyst.

The surgery is now expected to take place before the end of November. Cockrill said the family followed the advice he gave during their meeting, which was to keep working with their specialist to understand how they were prioritized. He said he understands they were able to work with that specific specialist and get a surgical date. That's really, I think, the process that's best, Cockrill said.

NDP Questions System Access

The Saskatchewan NDP said it wishes patients did not have to come to the Legislature and publicly share their stories to get the care and attention they deserve. The party brought Singh and her father to the Legislature last week as they sought help after what they described as difficulty and frustration navigating the system. Following the meeting with Cockrill, the NDP said Singh was able to get booked for surgery, with the date expected before the end of November.

Cockrill confirmed he was thrilled to hear Singh has a surgery date before the end of November. He said the advice he provided was to continue working with their specialist on understanding how they were prioritized. He added that he understands they were able to work with that specific specialist and get a surgical date. The Opposition NDP said patients should not have to come to the Legislature and publicly state their story in order to get care and attention.

Advertisement

Case Highlights Care Concerns

The teenager's case highlights concerns raised by the Opposition about access to timely surgical care in Saskatchewan. Singh, 17, had experienced bouts of intense pain for over a year because of an ovarian cyst before the surgery was booked. Her father accompanied her to the Legislature as the NDP raised her case. After the meeting with the Health Minister, the NDP said the surgery was booked and expected before the end of November.