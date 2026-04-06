Saskatoon Rabbit Rescue Sees Spike in Abandoned Pets, Highlighting Need for Responsible Ownership

A Saskatoon rabbit rescue is seeing an increase in abandoned domestic rabbits, emphasizing the need for education and responsible pet ownership. The story examines the reasons for abandonment, the care rabbits need, and the risks they face when released into the wild.

April 06, 2026 at 5:00AM EDT: Rabbit rescue organizations in Saskatoon are experiencing a surge in abandoned domestic rabbits, highlighting a growing problem of pet owners not fully understanding the commitment required for rabbit care . River Haze Street Rabbit Rescue , founded by Donna Barth, has taken in eight abandoned rabbits in the last three weeks alone.

Barth emphasizes that these are tame pets, not the wild jackrabbits commonly seen in the area, and they are ill-equipped to survive the harsh Saskatchewan winters. The rescue has a total of 145 rabbits under its care and has rehomed 121, highlighting the significant need for the service. Janae Brumwell, also involved with the rescue, points out that while stray cat problems are widely acknowledged, the issue of abandoned rabbits often goes unnoticed. The situation mirrors concerns in other parts of Canada, where abandoned pets have led to invasive rabbit populations, such as in Vancouver, where European rabbits have overrun parks, and in Alberta, where feral rabbit populations pose environmental and health risks.\The problems stem from a lack of understanding about the specific needs of rabbits. Barth and Brumwell explain that many people are unprepared for the responsibilities of rabbit ownership, leading to abandonment. They often underestimate the size a rabbit can grow to, the space they require, and the level of care needed. Rabbits thrive on space and stimulation. Barth advocates for using x-pens instead of small cages. They also emphasize that rabbits require a constant supply of hay or grass for proper digestion, as a poor diet can lead to gastrointestinal stasis, a potentially fatal condition. The diet also needs to be controlled. Additionally, rabbits' health can be impacted by too many carrots, which are high in sugar. Domestic rabbits released into the wild are also susceptible to diseases like mites and snuffles, a respiratory infection. The rescue partners with Corman Park Vet Services to spay and neuter all rabbits, which is important for their health and can extend their lifespans.\The influx of abandoned rabbits underscores the importance of responsible pet ownership. Before acquiring a rabbit, potential owners must research their specific needs. Rabbits are social animals and are intelligent. They can be trained and thrive in a stimulating environment. The rescue's dedication to rehoming these animals involves not only providing shelter and medical care but also educating potential owners. This includes litter training and fostering them to be free-roaming house pets. The rescue's work helps give these abandoned animals a chance at a healthy life. The high numbers of abandoned animals highlight the need for greater public awareness about the commitment involved in rabbit ownership, and the potential consequences of neglecting the needs of these animals. There is a need to improve the education of prospective owners. The goal is to provide these often misunderstood pets with the opportunity to live happy, healthy lives, either with the rescue or through a caring rehoming process.





CP24 / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rabbit Rescue Abandoned Pets Responsible Pet Ownership Rabbit Care Saskatoon

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

News Roundup: Algonquin College Rugby Cuts, Apartment Fire Rescue, and MoreThis news compilation covers a range of current events, including the planned elimination of Algonquin College's rugby teams, a residential fire in Spryfield, Nova Scotia, reflections on Winnipeg's long-standing restaurants, the impact of recent storms in Afghanistan and Pakistan, the Trump administration's energy policy shift, and food safety recalls by the CFIA.

Read more »

U.S. Forces Rescue Missing Crew Member in IranPresident Trump announced the successful rescue of a U.S. airman in Iran. The rescued crew member, a highly respected Colonel, was recovered after a daring search and rescue operation following the downing of an F-15E fighter jet.

Read more »

Ban on rescue dogs from countries at risk of spreading rabies to remain, CFIA saysThe federal government says a ban on the import of rescue dogs into Canada will remain in place until further notice due to rabies concerns.

Read more »

Trump issues fiery new threat against Iran as details of US aviator's rescue emergeWASHINGTON (AP) — U.S.

Read more »

One person killed, three seriously injured in Saskatoon crashOne person has died following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Saskatoon early Saturday morning.

Read more »

Trump issues fiery new threat against Iran as details of US aviator's rescue emergeWASHINGTON (AP) — U.S.

Read more »